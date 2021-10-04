Sports
Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks picks, NFL Week 5 predictions
TheLos Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks face off on Thursdays in a Week 5 NFL game.
Which team will take the win?
Check out these NFL Week 5 picks and predictions for the game, which airs on Fox and the NFL Network at 5:20 PM MST time.
The Rams is a 2.5 point favorite in the game.
Ben Rolfe writes: “This match could have been a drastically different complexion if the Seahawks came in at 1-3 and the Rams at 4-0. As it stands there is only one game separating them, but neither side could risk falling further behind the Cardinals.In the regular season for the past two years, the home side came out on top in this game.However, last year in the playoffs, the Rams went to Seattle and came with An important win, the favorite is 4-0 over TNF. LA should move the ball with relative ease, while Donald and the Rams will give pass rush Wilson attacks.”
More:NFL Power Rankings: Arizona Cardinals Best Team After Week 4 Win Over Los Angeles Rams
fan-shaped: Rams will cover against Seahawks
Bret Stuter writes, “The Rams will face the best the Seahawks have, which can be very frustrating after losing to the Cardinals. If there’s a silver lining, I think the Rams will definitely try to get into these (famous last words, and try to help the defense better. The time of possession passing to the other teams seems to tire the Rams. Russell Wilson is a very good mobile quarterback, and if the defense can’t hold him down, he can run forever. The defense needs help. Hopefully the offense will do more than turnover or instant scores, and help them win in this one.”
sports naut: Rams 34, Seahawks 31
Matt Johnson writes: “Playing at Lumen Field, formerly known as CenturyLink Field, was not much of a challenge in 2020 with fans being kept at bay. With the fans returning, the Seahawks will return to one of the best home advantages in professional sports. it won’t be enough here in a short week against a Rams team that has suffered a difficult loss.”
More:NFL Week 5 Odds: Money Lines, Point Spread, More/Under For Every Week 5 NFL Game
SB Nation: Seahawks beat Rams in Week 5
Evan Craig writes: Another week, another divisional opponent, and this time on a short week. Seattle will be looking for sweet revenge after being bounced at home in the Wild Card Roundby the Rams last season. This was actually a historic win for LA as they became the first team to give Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson a playoff loss at home. The last time the Hawks lost a home game was in 2004 against you guessed it… the Rams. In 2020, the Seahawks won 7-1 at Lumen Field, long known as one of the most hostile sports venues in all of North America. All this despite the fact that home advantage did not exist during the year of COVID. Seattle and Los Angeles will have a defensive battle, but the Hawks will be victorious in Thursday night football.”
sports naut: Rams 37, Seahawks 34
Andrew Buller-Russ writes: These Rams just seem too strong an enemy for Seattle to fend off, regardless of location. Seattle’s defenses will no doubt be overwhelmed by Los Angeles’ upgraded airstrike, though the Rams’ own losses in the secondary of this Emerald City game will make for a scoreboard-lit fireworks display.
More:NFL Week 5 Schedule, TV Info for All 16 Week 5 NFL Games
ram wire: Rams will lose to Seahawks in Week 5
Cameron DaSilva writes: “I don’t think Seattle will be as good as last season, but winning on the road against the Seahawks is always difficult, especially now that Lumen Field is packed with fans. Russell Wilson will put something heroic in this one and win it late for the Seahawks, with his team in the fourth quarter.”
The site gives the Ramsa a 46% chance of winning in the NFL Week 5 game.
ESPN: Seahawks have a 49.9% chance of winning
The site’s Football Power Index gives the Ramsa a 49.7% chance of taking the win in the week 5 NFL game.
Highest Paid NFL Players:
Reach Jeremy Cluffat [email protected].Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.
Support local journalism: subscribe toazcentral.comToday.
Sources
2/ https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/nfl/2021/10/04/los-angeles-rams-seattle-seahawks-picks-predictions-nfl-week-5/5934224001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]