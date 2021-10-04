Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks picks, NFL Week 5 predictions

TheLos Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks face off on Thursdays in a Week 5 NFL game.

Which team will take the win?

Check out these NFL Week 5 picks and predictions for the game, which airs on Fox and the NFL Network at 5:20 PM MST time.

The Rams is a 2.5 point favorite in the game.

Ben Rolfe writes: “This match could have been a drastically different complexion if the Seahawks came in at 1-3 and the Rams at 4-0. As it stands there is only one game separating them, but neither side could risk falling further behind the Cardinals.In the regular season for the past two years, the home side came out on top in this game.However, last year in the playoffs, the Rams went to Seattle and came with An important win, the favorite is 4-0 over TNF. LA should move the ball with relative ease, while Donald and the Rams will give pass rush Wilson attacks.”

fan-shaped: Rams will cover against Seahawks

Bret Stuter writes, “The Rams will face the best the Seahawks have, which can be very frustrating after losing to the Cardinals. If there’s a silver lining, I think the Rams will definitely try to get into these (famous last words, and try to help the defense better. The time of possession passing to the other teams seems to tire the Rams. Russell Wilson is a very good mobile quarterback, and if the defense can’t hold him down, he can run forever. The defense needs help. Hopefully the offense will do more than turnover or instant scores, and help them win in this one.”

sports naut: Rams 34, Seahawks 31

Matt Johnson writes: “Playing at Lumen Field, formerly known as CenturyLink Field, was not much of a challenge in 2020 with fans being kept at bay. With the fans returning, the Seahawks will return to one of the best home advantages in professional sports. it won’t be enough here in a short week against a Rams team that has suffered a difficult loss.”

SB Nation: Seahawks beat Rams in Week 5

Evan Craig writes: Another week, another divisional opponent, and this time on a short week. Seattle will be looking for sweet revenge after being bounced at home in the Wild Card Roundby the Rams last season. This was actually a historic win for LA as they became the first team to give Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson a playoff loss at home. The last time the Hawks lost a home game was in 2004 against you guessed it… the Rams. In 2020, the Seahawks won 7-1 at Lumen Field, long known as one of the most hostile sports venues in all of North America. All this despite the fact that home advantage did not exist during the year of COVID. Seattle and Los Angeles will have a defensive battle, but the Hawks will be victorious in Thursday night football.”

sports naut: Rams 37, Seahawks 34

Andrew Buller-Russ writes: These Rams just seem too strong an enemy for Seattle to fend off, regardless of location. Seattle’s defenses will no doubt be overwhelmed by Los Angeles’ upgraded airstrike, though the Rams’ own losses in the secondary of this Emerald City game will make for a scoreboard-lit fireworks display.

ram wire: Rams will lose to Seahawks in Week 5

Cameron DaSilva writes: “I don’t think Seattle will be as good as last season, but winning on the road against the Seahawks is always difficult, especially now that Lumen Field is packed with fans. Russell Wilson will put something heroic in this one and win it late for the Seahawks, with his team in the fourth quarter.”

The site gives the Ramsa a 46% chance of winning in the NFL Week 5 game.

ESPN: Seahawks have a 49.9% chance of winning

The site’s Football Power Index gives the Ramsa a 49.7% chance of taking the win in the week 5 NFL game.

Highest Paid NFL Players:

