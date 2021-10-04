



High-flying Babar Azam breaks another record in T20 cricket Babar surpasses Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli to become fastest player to 7,000 runs News Desk in Karachi 04 October 2021

PHOTO COURTESY: PA WIRE Babar Azam has managed to add another record, confirming his status as one of the best batsmen in the modern era of men’s game. The Pakistan captain has become the fastest player to exceed 7,000 runs in T20 cricket, surpassing destructive Chris Gayle and talismanic Indian skipper Virat Kohli on the elite list. Babar broke this record during the ongoing National T20 Cup against Southern Punjab where he scored an unbeaten 59 runs to lead his team to victory. This was Babar’s 187th innings, while West Indian Chris Gayle hit the 7,000 runs in 192 innings. It took Indian skipper Virat Kohli 212 turns to reach this milestone. READ MORE: Ton-up Babar Azam sets Pakistan record in T20 cricket Here is the full list of batsmen who have crossed the 7,000 mark in T20 cricket in the fewest innings: ranking Bastmen collection 1. Babar Azam 187 2. Chris Gaylea 192 3. Virat Kohlic 212 4. Aaron Finch 222 5. David Warner 223 6. Quinton de Kock 225 7. Martin Guptil 235 8. Brad Hodge 243 9. AB de Villiers 245 10. Shikar Dhawan 246 This is the second record that Babar Azam has broken in a week. Previously, Babar scored his 6th century in T20 format and became the first Pakistani to get his name included in the elite list of batters around the world. Babar Azam’s form is perhaps an indication of what fans can expect from Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Babar is currently the leading points scorer in the National T20 Cup, scoring 286 runs at an average of 71.50 and a strike rate of 143.00.

