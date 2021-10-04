Cowboy Football Jumps to No. 12 in Polls





american football

03 October 2021

STILL WATER The Oklahoma state soccer team jumped to No. 12 in both major polls released on Sunday, marking its top spot this season. The Cowboys have now reached the top 15 of the Associate Press Top 25 at some point in 12 of the past 14 seasons, and this week’s No. 12 position in the AP poll marks their highest since October 31, 2020, when they were ranked sixth in the country. After OSU’s second straight win over a ranked opponent Saturday, the Pokes rose seven places in the AP Top 25 and six places in theUSA TODAYCoach poll. The seven-point increase was the biggest increase in the AP poll this week. The Cowboys are one of the three teams of the Big 12 in both polls, as Oklahoma is ranked No. 6/5 and OSU’s next opponent, Texas, is No. 21 in the AP poll and No. 23 in the coaches poll. Baylor, Texas Tech, Iowa State and Kansas State all get votes. The Cowboyshave is open this week as Texas and Oklahoma face off on Saturday before OSU travels to Austin on Saturday, October 16 to face the Longhorns.

