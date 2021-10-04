Leiden hockey excited after 3-0 start

If Saturday night at Franklin Park Ice Arena is any indication of how the hockey season could go for the Leyden Eagles, it’s going to be a pretty fun one.

Now, mind you, league titles or even state finals don’t take place in October, but good passing and accurate shooting can go a long way toward playing hockey well into the late March season.

This was clearly visible when Leyden took on the combined Lake Zurich/Mundelein team and held off the visitors 3-1.

Tonight I don’t think we played our best game, said Eagles coach Pat Terretta. It seemed we were actually pretty quiet. But this is a great way for us to start the season.

With wins over Crystal Lake South and Loyola Maroon already under their collective belts, the Eagles have yet to come short on all decisions to date 3-0 this season.

But we’re starting to do the right things, Terretta said. We get more shots on the net. We learn to dump more pucks more into the other team. We are getting better and better at getting pucks out of the corner to create more scoring opportunities.

And all this to the delight of Eagles fans, including their raucous student section that came out in full force on Saturday.

Those fans weren’t disappointed early on as Leyden would take a 1-0 lead with 7:34 to go in the opening period when striker Michael Ryan (Leyden) scored a power play goal and a wrist shot past Lake Zurich goalkeeper Caitlin Audett (21 saves).

The lead would remain that way, despite Lake Zurich receiving numerous strange intrusions into the Leiden defensive zone. But with no defensive recovery by the Eagles, it would be home team goalkeeper Dylan Posh (15 saves) who would make the first save and turn pucks to the sideboards.

They definitely got a lot of strange interruptions on us in the beginning, said Eagles forward Chris Cervan. As the game progressed we made sure we didn’t get caught too deep in their end and kept an extra player behind. I think we should have gotten more pucks in their net.

The Eagles would increase their lead to 2-0 with 1:16 left in the middle period when freshman Vinny Lucy scored the first varsity goal of his career from a backhand shot that was low on Audett’s gauntlet.

We feel really confident in our dressing room now, said Cervan (East Leyden). But we also know that we don’t want to be too confident because it’s still early in the season. But it’s good now.

Lake Zurich would halve the Eagles lead to 2-1 with 13:59 remaining in the regular season as striker Logan Cornell defeated Posh from close range. Leyden would seal the win when junior striker Adrien Truszkowski (East Leyden) got a feed from teammate Pat Niescior and scored with 7:22 left in the final period.

I thought we played pretty solid in defense tonight, Truszkowski said. We feed off his game when he makes that first save. We are definitely a better team than last year. I think I’m still working on my stamina at this point. I think COVID has a bit to do with that.

Support local news by subscribing to the Journal & Topics in print or online.