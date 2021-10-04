Bajaj Auto Introduces Recreation Facility, ‘Utsah’, For Its Employees





Bajaj Auto Limited, the world’s most valuable two-wheeler company, announced the launch of its state-of-the-art wellness and leisure facility in Utsah at its Akurdi office. The 6.5-acre facility, with its world-class infrastructure and exemplary amenities, aims to help employees maintain a holistic well-being.

The property was opened by Mr. Rajiv Bajaj, Olympian Abhinav Bindra, Formula 1 driver Narain Karthikeyan and social therapist Edi Golara at Bajaj Auto’s headquarters in Akurdi, Pune. As the name implies, conceptualized to bring exuberance and joy, Utsah is designed to help employees grow and evolve. Bajaj Auto believes that newer and more sustainable facilities are needed to provide quality services to its staff. Utsah is one such facility that takes care of an employee’s well-being. The Indoor Games room has an Air hockey facility, pool table, foosball table, table tennis room, Carrom room and board games. The Utsah amphitheater can accommodate 600 people. There are gazebos for collaborations and meaningful conversations. It also has a multi-purpose hall with internal badminton floors imported from the US. It can accommodate about 600 people. Multi-purpose hall has facilities for Badminton, Basketball, Futsal, Volleyball, Handball and Mountaineering. Utsah has a self-sufficient architecture with rainwater harvesting, which can hold 65 lakh liters of water. It will run entirely on solar energy. The facility is designed in concrete, with hollow slabs to lower the temperature in the building by 5 to 6 degrees. The design is inspired by the Yin-Yang concept, which positively channels both male and female energy, through spatial effects for lateral and transformative activity. Commenting on the facility, Rajiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Auto said: Utsah is meant to encourage healthy habits. Waking up every morning with enthusiasm and joie de vivre translates into good health. That’s Utah. I hope everyone will enjoy the Utsah facility throughout the day. Abhinav Bindra said: How does one reach their true potential? Prioritize your well-being and make it the core of your performance. By prioritizing your physical, emotional and mental well-being, you will be able to perform much better in the workplace. Socially, we are all conditioned to see work and play as two very different and separate things. Bringing the spirit of play into the workplace, it really helps build relationships and camaraderie through lasting bonds, ultimately leading to lasting excellence. Narain Karthikeyan said: The fantastic gymnasium, along with the aesthetic appeal of the centers, will certainly improve the general wellbeing of the employees. It’s great to see brands like Bajaj promote employee wellbeing by creating a space for relaxation and rejuvenation. The gym in Utsah has imported Technogym equipment used by Olympic athletes and specialized floors imported from Hungary. It is fully air-conditioned, with full natural light and wonderful views of the surrounding area, and has toilets with showers for all, including the specially disabled. Utsah’s library has more than 4,000 books that employees can check in and out themselves. It has completely natural cooling. The facility also has a fully acoustic and soundproof music room with a folding sliding wall for performances. The dance hall has a professional vinyl floor with a sound system. Utsah also has a health bar, a food and drink center for fresh fruits, juices and protein shakes, to promote healthy eating habits. The terrace is perfect for team collaboration and organizing events. It is completely planted with grass and local plants. Bajaj Auto is the third largest manufacturer of two-wheelers and the largest manufacturer of three-wheelers. It has its production facilities in Chakan near Pune, Waluj (Aurangabad) and Pantnagar (Uttarakhand).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiainfoline.com/article/news-sector-automobiles-ancillaries/bajaj-auto-introduces-recreational-facility-utsah-for-its-employees-121100400050_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos