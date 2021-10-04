Week 5 football players of the week announced





american football

04 October 2021

GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized for their standout performances in last weekend’s games. The selections are determined by a vote of a select media panel. Here are this week’s winners: QUARTERBACK Kenny Pickett, Pitt, Sr., QB, Oakhurst, NJ Thrown for 389 yards and four touchdowns in Saturday’s 52-21 win over Georgia Tech Completed 64% of his passes (23 of 36) and threw no interception Set the Pitt school record with 15 touchdown passes in the last three games (Dan Marino held it old figure with 13 over three games in 1981) Pickett’s three consecutive games with at least four passing touchdowns is the longest streak by an ACC quarterback since NC states Russell Wilson in 2009 Pickett and the Pitt offense currently lead the nation in scoring ( 52.4 points) per game). WALK BACK Kobe Pace, Clemson, So., RB, Cedartown, Georgia. Rushed 18 times for a career-high 125 yards and one touchdown in Saturday night’s 19-13 win over Boston College, added 41 receiving yards on two receptions and 44 return yards on two kickoff returns. The 210 universal yards marked Clemson’s first 200-yard performance for all purposes since Travis Etienne against Boston College a year ago. RECEIVER Josh Downs, North Carolina, So., WR, Suwanee, Ga. Earned second ACC Receiver of the Week honors of the season after a game-high 168 receiving yards and a 63-yard receiving touchdown in Saturday’s 38-7 win over Duke. touchdown pass in each of his first five games of a season added 36 punt return yards for 204 universal yards against the Blue Devils. ATTACKS LINEMAN Gabe Houy, Pitt, Sr., OT, Pittsburgh, Pa. Led a Pitt offense that piled up 52 points and 580 yards in total in the 52-21 win over Georgia Tech Panthers, the first-class offensive lineman, allowing zero sacks and zero pressure for a passing game that produced 399 yards. the majority of Pitts 181 rushing yards. DEFENSIVE LINEMAN Mandy Alonso, Virginia, Sr., DE, Miami, Fla. Made a huge impact in Virginia’s 30-28 win over Miami at Hard Rock Stadium, the Cavaliers’ first win at Miami since the 2011 season. Five tackles recorded, including two sacks and three tackles for loss His tackle from a Miami ball carrier in the end zone resulted in a safety and an early 9-0 lead for Virginia in the game Picked by UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall for the teams after the game Break the Rock ceremony in the locker room. LINEBACKER John Petrishen, Pitt, Sr., LB, Lower Burrell, Pa. Made a crucial early play that started Pitts’ offense in the 52-21 win over Georgia Tech. With Pitt leading 7-0 in the opening period, Petrishen pulled a foul pass and raced 33 yards for a score and 14-0 lead. Petrishen also registered five tackles, including 1.5 tackles for losses. DEFENSIVE BACK Traveon Redd, Wake Forest, Sr., S, Martinsville, Va. Recorded a team-high 11 tackles and one forced fumble in Saturday’s 37-34 win over Louisville. One of two forced by the Demon Deacons in the afternoon, Redd and the Wake Forest defenses commanded 13 turnovers in the season, tying for sixth in the country. SPECIALIST Trenton Gill, NC State, Gr., P, Hillsborough, NC Six runs for an average of 51.2 yards in Saturday night’s 34-27 win over Louisiana Tech. Four punts traveled at least 50 yards, including his first three of the game. Final run of 53 yards forced the Bulldogs to make their last drive from home starting 11-yard line with 2:56 left Five punters pinned Louisiana Tech within its 25-yard line, including a few within the 20 Six of the seven kickoffs went for touchbacks, and the Bulldogs started from their own 26 on the one that became returned. ROOKIE Justice Ellison, Wake Forest, Fr., RB, Ashburn, Va. Rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown at 15 contributes to Saturday’s 37-34 win over Louisville Has now found the end zone in three straight games, rushing for a touchdown in conference wins over Florida State, Virginia and Louisville Helped a Wake Forest foul who ran the ball for 177 yards on 44 carries in Saturday’s game.

