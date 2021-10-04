Glamorgan Cricket: Andy Gorvin and Tegid Phillips earn deals





Andy Gorvin is congratulated by Glamorgan teammates after speaking the wicket of Surrey’s Rikki Clarke in the One-Day Cup. Sear Andy Gorvin got his first year contract with Glamorgan in 2022, after playing in their successful One-Day Cup campaign. Gorvin, 24, played in four group matches en route to their title. He also claimed a crucial catch as a substitute outfielder in the final, to sack Durham’s Australian star Cameron Bancroft. Spinner Tegid Phillips, 19, has landed a rookie deal after being named Academy Player of the Year. Gorvin claimed a place in the Glamorgan roster for the 50-overs league after playing for Wales National County in their warm-up win over the seniors, playing on a short-term deal. “It’s fantastic, I’ve had a good year in the second team and part of the one-day roster, so it’s great to be a full-time pro, and when I started the season that was the end goal,” he said. Winchester-born Gorvin. “My path is a little different from others, I played for Hampshire Academy and a little cricket in the second team until 2016. I came to university in Cardiff, I just finished my Masters and I have the UCCE program I did well for my club St Fagans in the Welsh Prem, I got a shot at the seconds and from then on it’s gone.” Gorvin played up to six days a week in 2021 as he combined Glamorgan seconds, Wales, Cardiff University cricket and club appearances for St Fagans. “This year was full, but it was well worth it. I loved every minute of it. I have a lot of hard work to do this winter and I hope if I get the chance next year I will do it.” Gorvin enjoyed a moment in the spotlight at Trent Bridge as he held on to a square leg lofted catch to get rid of Bancroft, as the Australian threatened to win the game for Durham. “People ask me what I was thinking about in that final at Trent Bridge, not dropping it was the main thought,” he said. “Luckily it stayed inside, we won the game and the celebrations were fantastic,” Phillips learned his cricket at the Cardiff club and impressed for Glamorgan’s second team, with a best bowling performance of six for 56. He was also included in the first team squad for a T20 match in Essex, and was named by the Balconiers supporters group as the most improved uncapped player.

