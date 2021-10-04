This Week’s College Football Schedule: Week 6





Week five’s biggest matchups weren’t disappointments, but they weren’t full of suspense either. No. 2 Georgia closed out eighth Arkansas 37-0, and top-ranked Alabama handled its Top 15 matchup with Ole Miss quite easily, 42-21 after the Rebels scored a couple of late touchdowns. Those were the most anticipated games, but Georgia and the Crimson Tide were clearly a step further on Saturday. In the west, meanwhile, the Pac-12 rested its College Football Playoff hopes at No. 3 Oregon, which fell to unranked Stanford down the road, 31-24. It looks like the CFP will likely not have a Pac-12 representative again. The matchup of the day, at least in how it unfolded, was No. 7 Cincinnati at No. 9 Notre Dame. The Bearcats defeated Notre Dame in a 24-13 final. So the top contender for the playoffs outside of the Power Five conferences seems to be in a prime position. Looking ahead to week six, the matchups of No. 1 Alabama at No. 15 Texas A&M, No. 8 Arkansas at No. 12 Ole Miss and No. 2 Georgia at No. 22 Auburn are the headlines this coming weekend. spell. Obviously, the teams that lost in the latest release of the AP Poll Top 25 and, in the case of Alabama vs Texas A&M, the Aggies are now unranked. Be sure to check out all the college football action from Week 5 at fuboTV. Here’s the full schedule of all week 6 college football games, organized by date and time and accompanied by their TV network (all times central). College Football Week 6 Schedule Thursday 7 Oct Houston in Tulane, 6:30 p.m., ESPN Coastal Carolina in the State of Arkansas, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU friday 8 oct Temple in Cincinnati, 6 p.m., ESPN Charlotte at FIU, 7 p.m., CBSSN Stanford in the State of Arizona, 9:30 p.m., ESPN Saturday 9 Oct. Maryland, Ohio, 11am, FOX Michigan State at Rutgers, 11am, Big Ten Network Vanderbilt in Florida, 11am, SEC Network Northern Illinois in Toledo, 11am, CBSSN oklahoma vs. Texas (Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas), 11 a.m., ABC Arkansas at Ole Miss, 11am, ESPN Akron at Bowling Green, 11am, ESPN+ West Virginia at Baylor, 11am, FS1 South Carolina in Tennessee, 11am, ESPN2 Georgia Tech at Duke, 11:30 a.m., ESPN3 Wisconsin in Illinois, 1:30 p.m., Big Ten Network North Texas in Missouri, 2 p.m., SEC Network Virginia in Louisville, 2 p.m., ACC Network Old Dominion in Marshall, 2pm, CBSSN on Facebook Georgia at Auburn, 2:30 p.m., CBS Miami (Ohio) in Eastern Michigan, 2:30 PM, ESPN+ Middle Tennessee at Liberty, 2:30 p.m., ESPN3 SMU at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN Central Michigan in Ohio, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+ Florida State in North Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ESPN FAU in UAB, 2:30 PM, Stadium Wake Forest in Syracuse, 2:30 PM, ESPN2 UConn on UMass, 2:30 p.m., FloSports/NESN Boise State at BYU, 2:30 p.m., ABC San Jose State at Colorado State, 2:30 p.m., FS1 Ball State in Western Michigan, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU Penn State in Iowa, 3 p.m., Fox Sports Oregon State in Washington State, 3 p.m., PAC-12 Network East Carolina at UCF, 5 p.m., ESPN+ LSU in Kentucky, 5:30 PM, SEC Network UTEP at Southern Miss, 6 p.m., ESPN3 Wyoming at Air Force, 6 p.m., CBSSN UTSA in Western Kentucky, 6 p.m., Stadium TCU at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN Buffalo at Kent State, 6 p.m., ESPNU Georgia Southern in Troy, 6 p.m., ESPN+ Georgia State at UL Monroe, 6 p.m., ESPN3 Texas South Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN+ Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 6:30 p.m., ACC Network Michigan in Nebraska, 6:30 p.m., ABC Alabama at Texas A&M, 7 p.m., CBS Utah at USC, 7 p.m., FOX Memphis in Tulsa, 8 p.m., ESPN2 New Mexico in San Diego State, 8 p.m., FS1 State of New Mexico in Nevada, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN UCLA in Arizona, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

