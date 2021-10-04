Sports
El Paso and non-traditional hockey markets shine as stars beat coyotes, 6-3
The Dallas Stars took their first preseason preseason preseason win with a 6-3 thrashing of the Arizona Coyotes. Ty Dellandrea, Radek Faksa, Jamie Benn, Joe Pavelski and Tyler Seguin all scored in the win for the Stars.
Read on for more of tonight’s winners and losers.
WINNER: THE STEP
El Paso will always have a special place in my heart. It was the city where my father took me to my senior year of high school. It was the place where I was stopped for driving in a school zone and was taught a lesson by a police officer that the definition of passing I learned at the driving school in East Texas was actually called overtaking. It was the place where I first told my father I wouldn’t be home by the curfew that I had because I had turned 18 and I could do whatever I wanted.
It’s also where my stepmother and stepsister grew up, and then where I got to know the El Paso community. The border town is quite close-knit and passionately supports its teams. El Pasoans like big, and they like loud. And their support of hockey is no different here.
The upgrades to the hockey rink which is literally in a barn that serves as the home of the NAHL El Paso Rhinos will only help take hockey further in another non-traditional market. It’s something this sport desperately needs more of.
LOSER: NHL MARKETING
The preseason, and the league praising how hockey is for everyone and wanting to grow the game, don’t even bother putting this game on NHL Network? It feels like a big missed opportunity to do just those things.
WINNER: BRIEN REA AND BRENT SEVERYN
I thought the usual Stars analysts in the studio would do well to mention the game tonight. The minor league experience in west Texas gave an interesting perspective on hosting the game in El Paso that was real and didn’t come across as patronizing, which it could have easily done to someone else.
LOSER: CLARITY ABOUT STARS GOALTENDING
Im not sure were closer to determining which two goalkeepers will start the season with the Dallas squad this season. Neither Jake Oettinger or Antoin Khudobin have looked particularly better than the other in their full games, and Braden Holtbys’ audition is limited to two time periods so far. Hopefully with three more exhibition games things will start to come into focus as far as what the stars in the net will do.
WINNER: VIOLATION
The Stars and Coyotes played in a shootout, exchanging goals during the match. Goals get people excited. Goals are how games are won. In fact, the Stars should do that more every game.
LOSER: HEADSHOTS
Somehow this was not mentioned: Michael Raffl appears to have been hit in the head on a blindside hit from a player who leaves his feet and launches himself into the hit. Wouldn’t expect the league to do anything about it but that’s just because they can’t seem to figure out what to be a bad headbutt and what not.
After missing some teams evaluated after the hit, Raffl returned to the game for the Stars. The umpires started to lose the match a bit, leading to a fight with Alexander Radulov and a fight with Alexander Petrovic later in the period.
WINNER: THE POWER GAME
Tyler Seguin connected to give the Stars a power play goal, making the score 5-3. It was a result of the Stars continuing to look for attacks after taking the lead in the third period. Head coach Rick Bowness will definitely prefer this effort over the team’s last home game, in which he said the team essentially stopped playing and ended up with a shootout loss for their effort.
LOSER: KILL THE PENALTY
Woof, the PK needs some work. They conceded two goals on four shots at shorthanded. Certainly not in the regular season.
WINNER: YOUNG GUNS
Ty Dellandrea and Jacob Peterson both had strong games. Dellandreas’ goal was a smooth shot that hit the far end of the net on a little fake-out from the Arizona goalkeeper. Peterson had some nice moves in the team’s post-match shootout practice to score after Radek Faksa, giving the team a bit of a second win in that regard tonight.
