Chennai Metro takes over part of playground | Chennai News





CHENNAI: Days after a corporate playground was closed for Metro Rail construction, part of the YMCA playground on Royapettah High Road has been barricaded for construction of the Royapettah Hospital underground subway station.

In a few days, part of the land at the Government Royapettah Hospital on the other side of the road will also be barricaded. Royapettah Hospital station is part of corridor-3 of phase-2 from Madhavaram to Siruseri Sipcot. The 118.9 km long phase-2 is expected to be completed in 2026.

Last week, a JCB was clearing debris from the YMCA grounds after demolishing a building, even as kids saw cricket in the nets on one side of the ground and archery on the other. There were also visitors who asked about the commotion. Here, the entry/exit point of the stations would be built with stairs, escalators and elevators. Ventilation shafts would also be installed at the site, an official on site said.

According to the detailed project report of phase 2, the station will reach a depth of 15 meters. CMRL officials said they have acquired 239 sqm on a permanent basis and 415 sqm on a temporary basis. Royapettah Hospital station has Thousand Lights East station and Radhakrishnan Salai interchange on either side. A YMCA official said CMRL has permanently acquired 2,500 square feet of land from them for the construction of part of the station. The playground which has been in existence since 1920 and is spread over 2.16lakh sqft. It has been a space for training for various sports for children including cricket, archery, tennis, table tennis, karate and taekwondo.

In recent years, the land has also been regularly rented out for political meetings and exhibitions. The contractor asked us for a little more space to use during construction, but our board refused because we didn’t want our sports training to be affected, the official said. But we’ve given some of the land that used to be built because it’s a public utility and it will be of great benefit to our members who train here and other visitors once the station appears, he added.

Motorists can scramble for space on the already busy Royapettah High Road as the station’s outer walls are built right in the middle of the road and it could mean that some sections of the road will be barricaded when construction is underway. We can start barricading part of the government hospital from next week. We have already prepared a parking lot for the hospital in the nearby children’s hospital, because we are going to take over the parking lot at the hospital, according to an official.

