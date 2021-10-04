Bears establish the run-first identity, can they keep it?

Even Matt Nagy seemed to notice the difference in the Bears attack with Bill Lazor calling the plays.

From the very first play of the game, the Bears head coach said, you could feel the offensive line, the tight ends, the dwindling energy; the confidence to say: You know what? We would start this game the right way.

Indeed, the Bears determined from the start that they intended to set the run against the Lions. The Bears used three tight ends, Cole Kmet, Jimmy Graham and Jesse James in their first play from scrimmage, a nine-yard run by David Montgomery.

On the next game, another tight end, JP Holtz took over at fullback and Montgomery ran right behind him for a four-meter win and a first deficit less than a minute into the game.

That set the tone for a running game with 39 rushes for 188 yards and three hasty touchdowns. It was the fourth time in Nagy’s four seasons that the Bears have rushed three touchdowns in a game and have come three of four with Lazor calling the games.

The highlight was Montgomery’s nine-yard touchdown run that gave the Bears a 14-0 lead in the second quarter. With receivers Damiere Byrd and Darnell Mooney and tight ends Kmet and James intervening, Montgomery ran from the left tackle and stormed his way in for the final four yards with literally every attacking player except Fields assisting.

A couple of those touchdown runs, if you look at the tire you can really see the finish line, Nagy said. That’s what I love, when you tape that finish line and you see how excited the guys are after they score the juice, the energy, the vibe, that’s what I felt watching the tape last night. I like that part of it. I felt that, and that was important.

Look at how much he felt and how important it is to Nagy when the Bears face the Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Bears have struggled to establish the run consistently for a variety of reasons. Sometimes they have run into a better executed defense. Sometimes they lag early. Sometimes Nagy just gets distracted.

And sometimes fate stands in your way. Montgomery suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter against the Lions. NFL Network reported it wasn’t a torn ACL, but it’s likely Montgomery could miss a few games. Montgomery rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns on 23, including a 24-yard run as the Wildcat quarterback.

Nagy had no update and couldn’t rule out the possibility that it could be a season-ending injury. Regardless of its severity, Montgomerys’ injury comes at a time when he establishes himself on and off the pitch in the locker room as a heart and soul leader and as the public face and voice of the franchise.

With much of this transgression going through him, I think many of you feel it, you see it’s energy; his passion, the way he runs football, Nagy said. The other things you [reporters] can’t always see is how he is in practice and how focused he is and how he sometimes runs that hop. That’s what you like about him.

So keep our fingers crossed and see where he is. He played a really good game [Sunday]. And when he got into it, he knew we’d lean on him. But at the same time, it’s the next-man-up mentality. If so, get our guys ready. That’s our job as coaches to be able to plan a game plan around that.

Nagy said Damien Williams would replace Montgomery. Williams was also injured against the Lions, but NFL Network reported that a bruise on the thigh should not prevent Williams from playing against the Raiders on Sunday. Rookie Khalil Herbert would probably be the starter if Williams can’t play.

Khalil has shown us from the first day he came here that he is very mature and very focused, Nagy said. He is a smart young man. And I think he has a bright future.

Nagy recalled that when he was with the Chiefs in 2017, Spencer Ware started running, suffering a torn PCL in his right knee in the final preseason game. Third round rookie Kareem Hunt replaced him and the NFL finished in a hurry with 1,327 yards.

You just never know where guys are and how they’re going, Nagy said. If so, we have confidence in [Herbert].