My best in Test cricket is yet to come; in my eyes we won Eng series 2-1: Rohit Sharma

Updated: 04 Oct 2021 16:06 IS

New Delhi [India]October 4 (ANI): Indian men’s cricket team opener Rohit Sharma stated his best is yet to come in Test format after a phenomenal tour of England.

Rohit was the Indian’s top scorer, as he finished with 368 runs in four Tests averaging 52.57 with one hundred and fifty-two. The century in the fourth Test at Kennington Oval was also Rohit’s first overseas three-digit mark.

“England tour was a good one for me. I won’t call it my best as my best in Test cricket is yet to come,” Rohit said in a virtual press conference hosted by Adidas. Leading sportswear giant Adidas launched its ‘Impossible is Nothing’ campaign through the voice of athletes such as Rohit, Manpreet Singh, Mirabai Chanu, Simranjeet Kaur and Lovlina Borgohain.

Notably, opener Rohit was only behind England captain Joe Root in runs, who scored 564 runs in the four Tests. “I’m very happy with how I’ve beaten on that tour. I’ll now look to take that further and build on that success in Test Cricket,” he added.

Although he had a brilliant series, there was much discussion after the last test had to be called off due to a COVID-19 scare in the Indian camp. While India will play a test on the next tour, it is yet to be decided whether it will be the continuation of the recent series or a one-off test. Rohit thinks the series is over and India has won 2-1.

“In my view we won the series (2-1). I don’t know yet what will happen with the last test of the series – whether we will play it as a one-off test or if the series decided as it is. we don’t have any clarity on that yet,” said the Indian opener. (ANI)

