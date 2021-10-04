Handing out match balls for Saturday’s win over WVU





It must be reassuring for Matt Wells to see West Virginia on the program. That’s because, after Saturday’s 23-20 win over the Mountaineers in Morgantown, Wells is now 3-0 against the easternmost member of the Big 12 during his time as Texas Tech football head coach. When you consider that Wells has only won 12 games at Tech, you realize that a fourth of his wins came from Neal Brown’s Mountaineers. And that’s important, since Wells and Brown will be compared as long as they’re both in their respective schools. Remember, there was a sizable faction of Texas Tech fans who were on board with the idea of ​​hiring Brown to replace Kliff Kingsbury in 2018. Not only had he done a great job as head coach at Troy, but he also had experience in Lubbock as an offensive coordinator under Tommy Tuberville from 2010-2012. But Brown didn’t even get an interview from Texas Tech AD Kirby Hocutt, who went with Wells instead. A few months later, Brown would be referred to as the man to replace Dana Holgorsen in Morgantown, and almost immediately Texas Tech fans began comparing him to Wells. At their first meeting in 2019, Wells saw his team jump out to a 21-3 lead in the first quarter and a 35-10 lead en route to a thumping 38-17. In that game, Tech forced four turnovers and threw Jett Duffey for 354 yards and a TD to help the Red Raiders claim the eventual win of Wells’ inaugural season over the South Plains. Last fall, Tech got a fourth quarter first, scoring from corner Zech McPhearson to break a 27-27 tie. The defense would ensure that lead held, while Tech would prevail 34-27 at Jones Stadium. That was, of course, the first career start for Henry Colombi, who had been elevated to QB1 after a completely incompetent performance by Alan Bowman the week before in Ames against the state of Iowa. And just like he did this season on his first start of the year, Colombi played well enough that day to give his team a shot at winning. And you could say he did more than that on Saturday. More than just a bus driver, Colombi made important throws all day long and helped develop the game-winning drive by finding Kaylon Geiger for a 42-yard pass play that helped the Red Raiders get into position for the field goal that would prove to be the defining moment of the game. Although he was 23-34 for 268 yards and got no interceptions, Colombi doesn’t get one of our imaginary match balls. So let’s see who does deserve a match ball for yesterday’s win and we’ll start with a player who was one of the most pleasant surprises of the year.

