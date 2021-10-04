Sports
Novak Djokovic vaccination theory is driving the internet wild
There was plenty of speculation after images of the world’s number 1 surfaced Novak Djokovic at a concert in Central Park, which had a requirement for attendees to be fully vaccinated.
Djokovic became the center of speculation over the weekend after Victoria included professional athletes in a vaccination mandate requiring some 1.25 million “authorized workers” to have two Covid-19 injections by the end of November.
WOW: Tennis world in frenzy over Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal news
‘BEST NEWS’: Fans explode over Kim Clijsters and Andy Murray news
This could lead to the world’s top unvaccinated tennis players getting the Covid-19 vaccine or skip the Australian Open Grand Slam.
And the biggest name that has sparked speculation, with his vaccination status unknown, is nine-time Australian Open champion Djokovic.
Prior to the mandate, Craig Tiley, head of Tennis Australia, reportedly urged the Victorian government to delay a vaccine mandate for athletes, for fear that it will be top players like Djokovic . might reject.
But now fans are wondering if the world No. 1 has been vaccinated after images of Djokovic surfaced before the US Open.
The image posted on August 25 shows Djokovic greeting a young fan in Central Park for SummerStage concerts.
Djokovic carries a guitar and seems to attend the concerts in the world famous park.
However, in order to participate, the majority of SummerStage participants had to be fully vaccinated.
In another image, Djokovic seems to be filming a performance.
The photo, taken by a fan, was retweeted by the SummerStage account.
However, this does not prove that Djokovic has had the vaccine.
Djokovic may have attended the concerts at Marcus Garvey Park or Rhodey Island, which required a negative test 72 hours before the start.
But Djokovic was photographed in Central Park.
Last year, Djokovic made his stance on the vaccine known.
I think that should always be a personal decision whether you want to get vaccinated or not. So I’m in favor of that, Djokovic said earlier.
So whether anyone wants a vaccine or not is completely up to them. I hope it stays that way.”
In April 2020, Djokovic stated: “Personally I am against vaccination and I would not want to be forced by anyone to take a vaccine in order to travel.”
Djokovic then lost the US Open men’s final to Daniil Medvedev, delaying his quest for a men’s record 21 Grand Slam titles.
Australian Open concerned about vaccine mandate
Over the weekend, reports emerged of Tiley’s talks with the Victorian government.
Friday’s announcement came as no surprise to Tiley, who, according to The Age, had lobbied the government against the move for fear it would discourage Djokovic from attending.
The age reported anonymous sources with knowledge of the conversation, who said Tiley had argued the case against the move before relenting when people like the AFL and MCC expressed their support behind closed doors.
Tiley said we won’t get any star players and the state government basically said it sucks, the source said.
They capitulated.
A Victorian government spokesman told Yahoo Sport Australia that the requirements for cricketers and Australian Open participants are yet to be determined.
Vaccination requirements for international cricketers and Australian Open participants have not yet been settled,” a spokesperson said.
The national cabinet and Commonwealth will set rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated international arrivals, in line with the national plan.
Other vaccination requirements for the Australian Open and other events will be considered by Public Health as required.
We will continue to work with sports organizations to make arrangements for organizing upcoming events.
