ASU Hockey: UMass-Lowell inflicts Sun Devil’s first loss of season
The Arizona State Sun Devils (1-1) suffered their first loss of the 2021-22 season at the hands of the UMass-Lowell Riverhawks (1-1) by a score of 4-2 in the second leg of the teams season opening series. ASU was sidelined early in the game thanks to some costly penalties and had to catch up for the rest of the evening.
We dug a hole, said coach Greg Powers. We certainly didn’t lose this game through duty or phone calls. We lost it because we had another start where we dug a hole and we just couldn’t get out all the way.
ASU was the beneficiary of several undisciplined penalties by UMass-Lowell in game one, and the Sun Devils seemed eager to return the favor in Sundays contest. An elbow from Josh Doan two minutes into the game led to a power play marker from Brian Chambers. He was able to slide through the crease untouched and deposit the puck along Ben Kraws’ expansive left path. ASU fought back after the goal, but UMass-Lowell prevented the Sun Devils from making many dangerous shots.
As the state of Arizona continued to press, the piece became more and more physical. The teams traded heavy hits for much of the second half of the period. ASU freshman forward Jack Jensen drove Ben Meehan face-first into the sideboards, resulting in a match penalty. UMass-Lowell’s Matt Crasa scored early in the power play on a scramble for the ASU net, but Kraws was able to avoid further damage and kept the Sun Devils afloat for the remainder of the period.
ASU managed to regroup during the break and controlled the game for much of the second period. The Sun Devils were left empty-handed on two separate power play opportunities, but Matthew Kopperud managed to get them on the board shortly afterwards, fooling Savory with a tactful forehand-backhand deck and quickly putting the puck into the open net. to deposit. Kopperud’s goal gave the Sun Devils their lives, but they would not score before the end of the period and went into the final twenty minutes with a goal.
UMass-Lowell largely kept the Sun Devils at bay during the early stages of the third period, but the Riverhawks nearly let the game slip to them when Meehan came on and delivered a massive hit to Michael Mancinelli and received a match penalty of his own.
The situation brought back memories of Andre Lees losing a big penalty the previous night, and for a short while it looked like history would repeat itself. ASU senior forward Jack Becker scored on the ensuing power play to tie the game at 2-2, but UMass-Lowell quickly recaptured the lead when a long shot from freshman forward Matt Crasa dodged Kraws blocker and hit the back of the net.
That goal just took the wind out of us, said Powers. You could feel it. It just gave [UMass-Lowell] all the momentum.
ASU never regained their composure after Crasas’ go-ahead, and the Sun Devils were in their own zone for most of the remaining four minutes. They eventually managed to draw Kraws for an extra skater with 1:16 play, but soon conceded an empty goal when the puck jumped over defender Tim Lovells at the attacking blue line, resulting in a breakaway for UMass- Lowell junior striker Zach Emperor.
While Sunday’s result put an end to Sun Devils’ ambitions to start the year with a series sweep, they will have the chance to cash in on a road series with the Denver Pioneers on October 8 and 9. ASU’s performance against UMass-Lowell has some of its flaws, but Sun Devils’ skill was also fully visible, and the team would have a very respectable season if it is able to avoid the expensive penalties and slow starts. that sank them in Sunday’s game.
We hate losing at home, said Powers. But this series has made us better. [UMass-Lowell] was ready to play both nights and they played two really good games. I know we would look back on it and say it made us a better hockey team.
