Starting Team: No. 24 Men’s Soccer vs. Penn State

PISCATAWAY, NJ no. 24Rutgers Men’s Soccer (7-1-2, 1-1-1) will host Penn State (6-3-1, 2-0-0) on Tuesday, October 5 at 6 p.m. at Yurcak Field and live on the Big Tien Network. The Scarlet Knights are looking to break the Nittany Lions’ eight-game winning streak since RU joined the Big Ten in 2014.

HOW TO FOLLOW: Big TenNetwork (Chris Vosters & Patrick Doody)|Live stats| live audio

EARLIER ON …

no. 24 Rutgers Men’s Soccer (7-1-2, 1-1-1) earned a point on the Big Ten table with a scoreless draw at No. 8 Maryland (7-1-1, 2-0-1) on Tuesday night in a nationally televised match on the Big Ten Network.

The draw gave the Scarlet Knights their first point against a Top 10 team since a goalless draw at No. 4 Indiana on September 23, 2016. In two road games this season against ranked opponents, Rutgers is unbeaten following 1-0-1. tonight’s result and the 2-1 win over then-No. 11 Indiana on Sept. 17.

Rutgers junior goalkeeper Ears Asher and the Scarlet Knight defense recorded their sixth shutout of the season, equaling second most in the NCAA, with Asher making seven saves between the leads as his season goals-against-average dropped to 0.42.

EXPLORE THE NITTANY LIONS: Penn State gets votes in United Soccer Coaches’ latest national poll, published Tuesday, Sept. 28. Penn State is 6-3-1 and has started 2-0 in Big Ten play with a 2-1 win over Northwestern and a 1-0 win over Michigan State. Rutgers becomes the second-ranked opponent of the season for the Nittany Lions after losing 1-0 to the then number one. 15 Pittsburgh on Sept. 13. RU and Penn State have two common opponents this year: Penn (Rutgers won 1-0 on September 20 and Penn State won 2-1 on September 10) and Princeton (Rutgers won 1-0 on September 3 and Penn State lost). 1-0 on September 25).

Penn State is led by Peter Mangione (five goals, one assist) and Andrew Privett (four goals, three assists) on the scoring front with 11 points each. Liam Butts has four goals to accelerate an attack that scored 1.7 goals per game. Kris Shakes thinks of the goal with a 5-2-0 record, an average of 1.00 goals conceded and a save percentage of .774 with two shutouts.

HISTORY VS. PENS CONDITION: The Nittany Lions have been unbeaten against Rutgers since 2014 as Big Ten opponents at 8-0-0 with a goal difference of +14 (22-8). RU’s last win in the series, which has led PSU 16-8 since 1982, came in 2013 at Piscataway, a 4-1 victory for the Scarlet Knights in non-conference action.

A GARDEN STATEMENT: The Scarlet Knights entered the national rankings with a number 21 list in United Soccer Coaches’ September 21 poll. RU is now at No. 24, joining a No. 11 ranking on Top Drawer Soccer and No. 20 on College Soccer News.

The 2-1 win at the three-time defending Big Ten regular season and tournament champions Indiana marked the Scarlet Knights’ first win over a ranked opponent since 2015. Indiana lost its Big Ten opener for just the third time in its storied history and fell. to 23-3-5. Scoring twice in the game, it also marked Rutgers’ first goal in the series with the Hoosiers since 2015. Rutgers’ tie at No. 8 Maryland marked the program’s first run against a Top 10 team since 2016.

COMING ROSAMILIA:Scarlet Knight rookie Nico Rosamilia took the lead by seven points thanks to his three goals, two in the 2-1 win over Saint Joseph’s and the equalizer at No. 11 Indiana. The Roseland, New Jersey native started the first three games of the season, taking his first collegiate point on Rutgers’ first-ever goal of the 2021 season, an assist for Thomas DeVizio . Rosamilia is a product of Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls development academy, where he scored 12 goals in 2020 and took ‘Man of the Match’ honors in consecutive weeks against Montreal Impact and DC United.

RAKING IN THE HONOR:Rutgers has earned a Big Ten Player of the Week honor in the three weeks leading up to the 2021 season. Nico Rosamilia is the latest with the Offensive Player of the Week honor on September 14. Thomas DeVizio was also named to the Top Drawer Soccer National Team of the Week for his two assists in the September 10 win over Lehigh. It was the second national honor of the season, Asher’s Ears College Soccer News Team of the Week award as of September 7.

Asher is twice Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week. Asher and the defense are one of only two teams in NCAA Division I to have four shutouts in their first four games of the season. Asher was the only goalkeeper in the nation with 380 minutes played and no goals allowed to start the season. Asher is in joint fourth place in the nation with five shutouts, while Rutgers is 22nd in the nation and second in the Big Ten with an average of 0.65 goals conceded.

OUTSIDE CONFERENCE IS IN:The season opener against Delaware was Rutgers’ first non-conference game in 667 days. The last time RU had a non-conference program, the Scarlet Knights went out of the conference 6-1-2 for the fifth-best non-competition winning percentage in school history.

Rutgers is now 11-1-3 in non-conference action under head coach Jim McElderry .

JUMP BACK:head coach Jim McElderry In addition to guiding Rutgers through a non-traditional pandemic season, he also recorded four Big Ten wins, finishing fifth in the conference along the way — both tying program heights since joining the league in 2014. The conference alone campaign finished 4 -4-1 and included historic wins for RU: a first-ever win in seven attempts against Michigan State and the program’s first win over Maryland since 1995. The season ended on a heartbreak as Maryland defeated the Scarlet Knights 5-4 in a penalty shootout at the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals after a 1-1 draw after 110 minutes.

EXPERIENCED THERE?:The vast majority of the group that had such success last spring are back for the fall. The Scarlet Knights welcome 10 returning starters. A total of 19 players who played last spring returned for the fall, accounting for 24 of the 27 runs scored and 91 percent of the minutes played across the entire roster. Rutgers gives back some hardware with graduate student striker Ritchie Barry stayed on for his fifth year after being named All-Big Ten Second Team in the spring.

NEW KIDS “ON THE BENCHES”:McElderry recruited seven freshmen and three transfers to make up 10 entrants to the 2021 Fall roster. Xavi Olmos is a graduate of Florida International, while Jason Bouregy (American) and Jace Doctor (Penn State) transfer in as a sophomore. The seven freshmen include five New Jersey natives – Matthew Acosta , Aurie Briscoe , Bryan Keating , Nico Rosamilia , and Joey Zalinsky – together with Adam Davies from Pennsylvania and Aidan Flynn of the Portland Timbers Academy.

Freshman AcoSTAND Zalinsky both started mid-season in nine out of ten games, while Rosamilia leads the team with seven points offensively.

