Jersey Cricket Announces Squad for T20 World Cup Qualifier





Jersey Cricket has announced its 14-man roster for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup qualifier in Spain. In the European qualifier, Jersey will face Italy, Germany and Denmark for the right to reach global qualifiers next year – the eventual elimination to determine which countries will reach the 2022 T20 World Cup. This will be the first time the island has played a competitive game in more than two years. The players have been training hard all summer and are excited to compete in tournament cricket again. The squad has a lot of tournament experience and also includes some dynamic young players who have performed well this season. Neil MacRae, Jersey Cricket Head Coach Two under-19s will make their senior tournament debuts, with Asa Tribe and 16-year-old Charlie Brennan both earning their first call-ups. The tournament is played in a double round robin format. After six group matches, the top two teams will advance to the 2022 global qualifier. Jersey’s full roster: Chuggy Perchard (c), Dan Birrell, Dom Blampied, Charlie Brennan, Harrison Carlyon, Jake Dunford (wk), Nick Ferraby, Jonty Jenner, Elliot Miles, Rhys Palmer, Julius Sumerauer, Asa Tribe, Zak Tribe, Ben Ward. Jersey matches: Friday October 15 v Germany (10.15 start)

Saturday October 16 v Italy (3:15 pm start)

Sunday October 17 v Denmark (10.15 start)

Tuesday, October 19 v Germany (3:15 pm start)

Wednesday October 20 v Italy (10.15 start)

Thursday, October 21 v Denmark (3:15 pm start)

