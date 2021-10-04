Sports
Until Arizona Wildcats football wins, it must be a punch line
When you lose 16 consecutive games, being mocked and laughed at is part of the deal.
It’s not fun and it can be incredibly frustrating, but hey, if you don’t like it, feel free to win a fucking game.
For Arizona fans, the past two calendar years have not been particularly enjoyable. The Cats’ last win came on October 5, 2019, meaning by the time you read this, two years may have passed since you witnessed a win.
That’s absurd, even by Arizona standards, and a lot had to go wrong for it to happen. Bad bounces, serious injuries, bad coaching, it’s all been there, sometimes all in the same game.
It doesn’t matter how Arizona got here, the point is the program is here and it is possible that the losing streak will not end soon. Will it be 17? How about 18? Please don’t hit 20.
Until the Wildcats come out victorious again, the jokes will continue.
But that doesn’t mean anyone should endure cheap shots, like what we saw hours and days after an announcement that walk-on tryouts would be held on October 12.
The Twitter account of the corpse of what used to be Sports Illustrated had fun just like CBS Sports College Football in a Facebook Post. The latter failed to get Arizonas proper record while both took the corner from Arizona seeking some help, presumably for this season.
Professional troll with a platform Jon Wilner even went so far as to include a comment on this story in a recent notebook, write:
The need for players is so desperate that the Wildcats are holding tryouts for walk-ons.
Correct. The program’s Twitter feed published a notice of the tryouts, with a link to registration information. (The NCAA has certain requirements for walk-ons.)
We can’t remember the last time a Pac-12 program had tryouts, especially during the season.
On the other hand, the Wildcats haven’t won a game in two years and make Kansas look almost competent in comparison.
Hilarious.
What Wilner probably knew then and knows for sure now is that it is not uncommon for teams to hold walk-on tryouts during the season. former cat Jared Tevis pointed out that his team did this in 2014, when Arizona was actually good and won the Pac-12 South and, just above I-10, Arizona State kept its own version of the tryout on September 6.
That just happened after a Week 1 win over Southern Utah and before a Week 2 matchup with UNLV, which by definition means it would qualify as it did during the season.
Of course, when Wilner was warned about this mistake, he doubled and claimed the difference was that ASU scheduled their tryouts in July, which conveniently leaves out the knowledge of when Arizona scheduled their tryout (chances are it didn’t happen last week), as well as the part where, you know, he didn’t actually write that.
Wilner’s attempt to move the goalposts didn’t go unnoticed, although he wasn’t moved by the multiple corrections in his shot, as he honestly doesn’t care that he’s wrong.
His goal was to make fun of Arizona, and that’s what he did. The actual facts and context were irrelevant because he knew Arizona fans would be upset, everyone else would chuckle and the college football world would keep spinning.
The life of a punching bag is no fun. But until the Wildcats start hitting back (with wins, ideally, not with their fists), the abuse will continue.
Arizona doesn’t get respect nationally because the program hasn’t earned or earned it recently. Jedd Fisch did a good job bringing positivity and optimism, but the 0-4 start, aided by a home loss to FCS NAU, pretty much wiped out any gains made since December 2020.
We all knew that the off-season win would only last until Week 1, and Arizona hasn’t won anything since, which is why a storyline like the one about the walk-on tryouts might even exist.
But as frustrating as the program is, it’s just one win away from ending the big joke, and a handful of wins from changing the story. Reach that and continue building, and the Wildcats may very well have the last laugh.
