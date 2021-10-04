Boston College Athletics Wrap Up, Week 6: Ice Hockey Returns

Need a recap of what happened on the Heights last week? Here’s What Your Favorite Eagles Teams Have Achieved…

Field hockey

The Eagles faced UMass earlier today for their only game of the week. BC jumped to an early lead of 2 goals and held UMass scoreless in the first half. Sky Caron scored from a corner just 3.5 minutes into the game to give BC a 1-0 lead, and Milagros Arteta scored in the second quarter to give BC a 2nd lead.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, everything turned around in the second half, with UMass scoring twice and holding BC scoreless. The match ended in a double overtime to 2, with UMass eventually winning the shootout.

TL;DR: The Eagles lost in overtime to UMass in their only game this week.

american football

We won’t let you relive all of these too much, but BC lost a heartthrob to Clemson this Saturday, thanks to a fumble at the end of the game by Dennis Grosel. Clemson came away with a 19-13 win and gave the Eagles their first loss of the season.

TL;DR: BC lost to Clemson 19-13.

Men’s Hockey

The Boston College men’s hockey team took to the ice for an exhibition game this Saturday and then took on AIC in the afternoon. BC dominated the game and started scoring in just 56 seconds thanks to Colby Ambrosio.

Jack McBain gave BC a 2-0 lead late in the second period, passing Casey Carreau, who immediately returned the ball, enabling McBain to score a stunning goal. AIC scored early in the third period, off BC’s third tightrope goalkeeper Jack Moffatt, but BC failed to let the Yellowjackets make a comeback. Freshman Aiden Hreschuk gave BC a 3-1 lead midway through the third and Nikita Nesterenko scored late on a goal to give BC a 4-1 victory.

TL;DR: The Eagles won their exhibition game against AIC 4-1.

women’s hockey

The Eagles played a few games against Penn State this week and took a couple of 2-1 wins. Both teams started slow on Thursday, but Gaby Roy scored just under 2 minutes into the second period to put BC on 1-0. Halfway through the third inning, Penn State tied things up and the game ended in 1. Freshman Abby Newhook was the hero of the game, scoring a minute into extra time to give BC a 2-1 victory.

Penn State started the attack on Friday, scoring 4 minutes into the game to take a 1-0 lead. Caroline Goffredo took a pass from Hannah Bilka just 4 minutes later to equalize. The game was tied until 8 minutes into the second period, when Bilka carried the puck into the Penn States zone to score a pulse and set BC to 1. Abigial Levy made 69 saves over the weekend to help BC secure these 2 wins.

TL;DR: The Eagles start the season 2-0 after beating Penn State twice.

Men’s football

The Eagles took it Virginia Tech this Friday, hoping to flip their ACC record. Unfortunately neither team was able to break through offensively and the game ended in a 0-0 draw after double extra time. The Eagles made only 2 shots on target throughout the game, while Virginia Tech only made 3. BC is now 0-2-2 in ACC play.

TL;DR: The Eagles and Hokies played to a 0-0 draw this weekend.

women’s football

BC continues to struggle in ACC play, and the Eagles are now 0-4 in conference play after falling against Miami this weekend. The Eagles got 8 shots on target this weekend, but the Miami goalkeeper stopped them all. The Hurricanes broke the scoreless streak at 89:59, taking home a last-minute 1-0 win.

TL;DR: BC fell to Miami this weekend with a score of 1-0.

Volley-ball

The Eagles played a couple of ACC games this weekend, taking on Virginia Tech and… Wake Forest on Sunday. The Eagles started strong on Friday, taking the first set 25-18 before dropping 2 straight sets to Virginia Tech with scores of 25-15 and 25-21. The Eagles came back to take the fourth set 25-20 and won the tiebreak 15-13. Clare Naughton led all players with 17 kills, Gabby McCaa led the game by 9 blocks and Anna Murphy had a game leading 26 digs.

Sunday’s game against Wake Forest also went into a tiebreak, with Wake winning sets 1 and 2 with scores of 25-23 and 25-21, BC won sets 3 and 4 with scores of 25-22 and 27-25, and Wake wins the tiebreak 15-13. Naughton recorded her 1000th career death in the loss, placing her in BC’s top 10 career deaths.

TL;DR: The Eagles went 1-1 this weekend, beating Virginia Tech in a tiebreak before falling to Wake.