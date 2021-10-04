3 things Matt Nagy noticed after Week 4’s win over Lions





That motivation was evident in David Montgomery’s 4 and 9-yard bruised touchdown runs and Damien Williams’ 4 yards. “A couple of those touchdown runs we had, if you look at the tire you can really see the finish,” Nagy said. “When you tape that finish and see how excited the guys are after they score the juice, energy and vibe, that’s what I felt when I watched the tape attacking last night and this morning. “Overall, I’m proud of our boys. I’m proud of our coaches and players for standing up. It was hard coming out that week. Everyone wanted to recover from that and I thought the players did a great job. “ (2) Nagy was also impressed with how well the defense performed, especially in the red zone. The Bears held the Lions to just one touchdown on five trips within their 20, with Detroit failing to score after advancing to the Chicago 8, 5, 3 and 8. The drives were stopped by two takeaways and two fourths down stops. Robert Quinn’s swath/sack of Jared Goff produced a fumble that Khalil Mack recovered, and Alec Ogletree jumped high to avert Goff’s pass intended to run back D’Andre Swift, who had broken open in the end zone. The Lions also gifted the Bears a takeaway when an errant snap off Goff bounced off and was caught in mid-air by Bilal Nichols. “As a team in defense it was great to get those stops in the red zone,” said Nagy. “It was great to get those takeaways.” The Bears’ starting inside linebackers finished 1-2 on the team in tackles, with Ogletree reaching a career with 12 stops and Roquan Smith adding 10. “[Ogletree] tapped the ball into the end zone; put on a great show there,” Nagy said. “He flew everywhere. I felt him and Roquan really tackling there and doing different things.” The pass rush also continued to produce; with four sacks Sunday, the Bears increased their season tally to 15, the most in the NFL. (3) Nagy saw definite growth in rookie quarterback Justin Fields, who made his second straight start in place of injured veteran Andy Dalton. Fields completed 11 of 17 passes for 209 yards with one interception and an 82.7 passer rating. He connected on passes of 64 and 32 yards to Darnell Mooney and 28 and 27 yards to Allen Robinson II. “When I went back and watched the tape, I thought he saw the coverage pretty well,” Nagy said. “There were two high protections and at the snap [one was] to come downstairs. That’s hard as a quarterback, whoever you are. I thought he got that post-snap right. “In Cleveland it wasn’t always like that every snap. I felt like for all of us, it was more looking at the attack and looking at what was going on with the attacking players. Yesterday there was a lot of looking at what was going on with the attacking players. the defense is going on. That’s a positive step for him.” Nagy was impressed with how Fields dealt with the adversity he faced in losing the Bears to the Browns. “He’s one of the better ones I’ve been around,” Nagy said. “For a 22-year-old that’s rare. It started with us Monday morning after that game, being able to have discussions about why things went the way they went, me as head coach, him as quarterback, talking to us as a team there.” through it and say, ‘Okay, how do we fix it?'”

