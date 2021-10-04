Cricket Australia’s parental leave policy praised by former Test player Sarah Elliott

After missing the historic test against India on the Gold Coast due to a hamstring injury, Australian vice-captain Rachael Haynes posted on social media that she was focused on a “silver edge”.

According to coach Matthew Mott, the absent Haynes was devastated to miss the rare opportunity to play in a women’s test, the first against India in 15 years.

However, as fate would have it, Haynes’ absence meant she could be with her partner Leah Poulton when she gave birth to the couple’s son, Hugo.

Haynes wasn’t the only Australian star player to be sidelined for family reasons.

Fast bowler Megan Schutt was at the side of her partner Jess caring for their premature baby Rylee.

The situation both cricketers told News Corp earlier this year was made possible by Cricket Australia’s groundbreaking parental leave policy, released in 2019.

The policy that first introduced paternity leave to Australian cricket allows a player whose partner is pregnant or adopting to take three weeks of paid leave, anytime within 12 months of the child’s birth or adoption.

It also allows players giving birth or adopting to take up to 12 months of paid parental leave and encourages them to return to the field, covering the associated costs such as accommodation and flights for their child and a caretaker for up to four years.

Elliott’s ‘exhausting’ experience

As former Australian cricketer Sarah Elliott told Tribune’s coverage of the Australia-India test on Tribune, the policy marks a sharp shift from the conditions faced by female cricketers in previous years.

In 2013, as part of the Ashes series, Elliott became the first mother to tour as a member of the Australian women’s cricket team.

Remarkably, she also scored her first Test century while breastfeeding her nine-month-old child, Sam.

“It was an experience, that’s for sure,” Elliott said during ABC Sport’s commentary.

“There was a lot of breastfeeding and the [breast] pump. So every break [or] change of turns that we had the chance, I would express milk in the changing rooms.”

Elliott recalled finishing a day of the Test match with 96 runs, before having to go home with responsibilities and limited sleep.

“I had to feed three to four times that night and then get up again,” she said.

“I wish I had made those runs the night before because it would have made things a lot easier.

“I have to say I made that 100 and I think I went out four or five runs later. I was so exhausted, I think I dragged myself off the field.”

Sarah Elliott with her son Sam on the Ashes tour in 2013. ( Delivered: Melinda Farrell

Ironically, describing the experience as “tiring”, Elliott said having a child on tour has spawned some of her “best cricket”.

“Sam didn’t sleep well, but I think it helped me because I had a different focus. I didn’t have time to live in my own head or think about cricket,” she said.

Nevertheless, Elliott, who was involved in the deliberations on current policies, said she was pleased to see current players “provided” with much more access to support and flexibility.

So does star-pace bowler Schutt, who was Elliott’s teammate on the 2013 Ashes tour.

“Schutt would tell stories about hearing the breast pump [in the change rooms] she will continue to learn what that is all about now,” Elliott joked.