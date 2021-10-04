Sports
Cricket Australia’s parental leave policy praised by former Test player Sarah Elliott
After missing the historic test against India on the Gold Coast due to a hamstring injury, Australian vice-captain Rachael Haynes posted on social media that she was focused on a “silver edge”.
Most important points:
- Cricket Australia introduced a new parental policy for players in 2019
- The policy saw paternity leave first introduced in Australian cricket
- Former Australian player Sarah Elliott says the policy is a long way from the circumstances she faced
According to coach Matthew Mott, the absent Haynes was devastated to miss the rare opportunity to play in a women’s test, the first against India in 15 years.
However, as fate would have it, Haynes’ absence meant she could be with her partner Leah Poulton when she gave birth to the couple’s son, Hugo.
Haynes wasn’t the only Australian star player to be sidelined for family reasons.
Fast bowler Megan Schutt was at the side of her partner Jess caring for their premature baby Rylee.
The situation both cricketers told News Corp earlier this year was made possible by Cricket Australia’s groundbreaking parental leave policy, released in 2019.
Loading
The policy that first introduced paternity leave to Australian cricket allows a player whose partner is pregnant or adopting to take three weeks of paid leave, anytime within 12 months of the child’s birth or adoption.
It also allows players giving birth or adopting to take up to 12 months of paid parental leave and encourages them to return to the field, covering the associated costs such as accommodation and flights for their child and a caretaker for up to four years.
Elliott’s ‘exhausting’ experience
As former Australian cricketer Sarah Elliott told Tribune’s coverage of the Australia-India test on Tribune, the policy marks a sharp shift from the conditions faced by female cricketers in previous years.
In 2013, as part of the Ashes series, Elliott became the first mother to tour as a member of the Australian women’s cricket team.
Remarkably, she also scored her first Test century while breastfeeding her nine-month-old child, Sam.
“It was an experience, that’s for sure,” Elliott said during ABC Sport’s commentary.
“There was a lot of breastfeeding and the [breast] pump. So every break [or] change of turns that we had the chance, I would express milk in the changing rooms.”
Elliott recalled finishing a day of the Test match with 96 runs, before having to go home with responsibilities and limited sleep.
“I had to feed three to four times that night and then get up again,” she said.
“I have to say I made that 100 and I think I went out four or five runs later. I was so exhausted, I think I dragged myself off the field.”
Ironically, describing the experience as “tiring”, Elliott said having a child on tour has spawned some of her “best cricket”.
“Sam didn’t sleep well, but I think it helped me because I had a different focus. I didn’t have time to live in my own head or think about cricket,” she said.
Nevertheless, Elliott, who was involved in the deliberations on current policies, said she was pleased to see current players “provided” with much more access to support and flexibility.
So does star-pace bowler Schutt, who was Elliott’s teammate on the 2013 Ashes tour.
“Schutt would tell stories about hearing the breast pump [in the change rooms] she will continue to learn what that is all about now,” Elliott joked.
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-10-04/cricket-australia-parental-leave-policy-praised/100513138
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]