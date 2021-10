Women’s cricket: Australian coach Matthew Mott clubs for five-day tests

Australian coach Matthew Mott has thrown his weight behind the idea of ​​holding five-day Tests for women rather than four-day competitions. His comments came as the Pink-ball Test between India and Australia ended in a draw on Sunday, despite efforts by both teams to force a result. It should be noted that rain on the first two days of the test was a bummer. “It’s the five days for me. The last few tests we’ve lost a full day, so you’re essentially playing a three-day game on a surface that doesn’t show wear and tear, so it’s tough,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Mott as saying. “If this game was over for another day I think we would have seen a really good test. A little more time in the game would definitely help everyone. If you’re going to spend that time I don’t think it’s much to ask for an extra day,” he added. Mott also suggested that a different point system could be looked at when there is a multi-format series, and if there are fewer points to lose, teams can become more expressive in trying to force a result. “Maybe we need a little more discussion about whether we’re going to bring it down to two so that teams are willing to roll the dice a little bit more. It’s only human, it’s the context of the series, we would have liked to have taken the game up and done it, but it’s the chance to give up four points as well,” Mott said. “In women’s cricket we are often judged a lot more by the number of draws, but I think if you look at first-class cricket in the world, there’s often a contrived result on that last day. Maybe go back to two points, so there’s less to do.” losing, so it’s more of a spectacle, a better way to handle it,” he added. Australia and India agreed a draw on Sunday as time ran out on the final day in Carrara. Both teams earned two points each meaning Australia leads the multi-format series with 6 points en route to the three T20Is, while India at 4. Australia chased for 272 runs in the final session of the final day, negotiating a draw despite losing two early wickets. India was in power for most of the test, but that was not enough to force a result as rain on the first two days significantly reduced the number of overs bowled. Smriti Mandhana was named Player of the Match with her first Testton. (Only the headline and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content was automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

