While injuries marked the 2021 season, White Sox are moving into the postseason in relatively good shape

A team battered and depleted by injuries all season will move into the postseason fairly healthy. And thanks to a double-digit lead in the AL Central Division for most of the second half and making it to September 24, the White Sox may be fresher than most of the field after the season.

The rest is key, Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Monday. For everyone in baseball, from 60 [games in the abbreviated 2020 season] to 162 was a big jump…. The big lead allowed us to monitor how certain guys will be used and put us in a position with a really good feeling about where we are a few days before the start of the Division Series. come from health and a performance standpoint.

The Sox open the best-of-five AL Division Series in Houston on Thursday. The only real question, and it’s an important one, is left-handed Carlos Rodon, although Hahn is optimistic he’ll be able to contribute over the next month. The All-Star’s first time battling through a sore shoulder, and while he was effective with five innings of one-strike scoreless hit on Wednesday, his 90-91 pace was somewhat concerning. Rodon could get a start in Game 3 or 4 (if needed), but hell is checked before a decision is made.

Rodon is limited to 24 starts and only six in the past two months. The Sox’s biggest injury hits came on the side of the position player, with Eloy Jimenez limited to 55 games, Luis Robert to 68, Yasmani Grandal to 93 and Tim Anderson to 123.

Given the injury issues we had over the course of the season, we were all very happy to be here as healthy as we are today, Hahn said. All together, [Rodons issue is] a relatively small amount considering where we have been.

Starting pitchers got extra rest in the second half. Manager Tony La Russa regularly let his regulars rest. In addition, the Sox get three days off, leading to the series.

It is an advantage to have these three days off. pito [Jose Abreu] won’t be hit these three days, so that’s a positive, Hahn said, an ironic reference to Abreu being hit 22 times this season.

The Sox enjoyed a day off on Monday. They have closed practice on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field and open practice on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston, where they were defeated in June by the AL West champion Astros in a four-game run. The Sox responded by winning two out of three at home after the All-Star break.

Houston is a great team, Hahn said. Not only are they former world champions, they are also used to visiting this area every year. Very strong attacking club, a dynamic points scoring team and fantastic pitching and defense. So it will be a challenge.

[But] our squad is stronger than in our first two encounters with them.

The 26-man ALDS roster doesn’t have to be determined until 10 a.m. Thursday, and the Sox will wait until the last hour to announce it. Hahn said the depth of the pitching is paramount.

Either way, Hahn the Sox will have a stronger roster than the one who lost to the Athletics in the best of three Wild Card series last season.

Luis Roberts got more time on his name, [Yoan] Moncada continues to grow and Dylan’s growth ceases, let alone the additions of Lance Lynn and Craig [Kimbrel] and Cesar [Hernandez] and Liam [Hendriks], we are in a stronger position today than we were a year ago entering the first round of the playoffs, Hahn said.

The starter of Game 1 is Lynn or Lucas Giolito, whom Hahn called interchangeable. That decision will be made on Tuesday or Wednesday.