Auburn’s Bo Nix, Jarquez Hunter Earn SEC Weekly Honors

10/4/2021 11:00:00 AM By: Jeff Shearer

AUBURN, Ala. Maroon Quarterback Bo Nix shared Southeastern Conference offensive player of the week honors while running back Jarquez Hunter earned freshmen of the week accolades for their play in the Tigers’ 24-19 victory over LSU, the SEC announced Monday. Nix and Hunter helped Auburn overcome a 13-point deficit in the first half to defeat the Bengal Tigers in Baton Rouge for the first time in 22 years. Nix started the comeback with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Fromm in fourth place, a game that showcased Nix’s scrambling skill and athleticism. Nix added a 5-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to narrow LSU’s lead to 19-17 and clear the way for Hunter’s exploits on Auburn’s game-winning drive. The junior threw for 255 yards and a touchdown while leading Auburn with 74 rushing yards and a TD, giving the Tigers their first win at LSU since 1999. Hunter’s 44-yard sideline sprint was the most important play on Auburn’s 92-yard, game-winning drive. Hunter finished with 65 yards on six carries, 53 of them on Auburn’s last drive. He finished the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run with 3:11 left to give Auburn a 24-19 lead. Nix shared offensive player of the week honors with Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers and Alabama running back Brian Robinson. Hunter shared the freshman of the week recognition with Tennessee Len’Neth Whitehead recoiling. No. 18 Auburn (4-1, 1-0) hosts No. 2 Georgia (5-0, 3-0) Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT at the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry on CBS. Jeff Shearer is a Senior Writer at AuburnTigers.com. Follow him on Twitter: @jeff_shearer SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week @BoNix10 #WarEagle | #AuburnMade pic.twitter.com/5CBhRHo0Z8 Maroon Football (@AuburnFootball) October 4, 2021 SEC Fellow Freshmen of the Week @jarquezhunter #WarEagle | #AuburnMade pic.twitter.com/C9UtTbR8Zb Maroon Football (@AuburnFootball) October 4, 2021

