Anna Peterson retires from international cricket





PENSION Anna Peterson has played 32 ODIs and 33 T20Is © Getty New Zealand all-rounder Anna Peterson has announced that she will retire from international cricket, New Zealand Cricket confirmed on Tuesday (October 5). Peterson, who turned 31 last month, has represented her country 64 times in international cricket. “I have loved every minute of playing for the White Ferns and representing New Zealand,” said Peterson. “A huge thank you to my family, friends, coaches, teammates and everyone who has helped me throughout my international career. The White Ferns have a special team culture and I have been privileged to make lifelong connections on the team as I also enjoyed meeting and competing against players from all over the world.” Despite Peterson retiring from the international circuit at the age of 31, she will continue to play domestic cricket where she will represent Auckland Hearts. She will also work at North Harbor Rugby as Women’s and Girls’ Rugby Manager. “I still feel I have enough to offer at a domestic level and I look forward to playing for the Auckland Hearts again this season,” she said. “As an experienced member of the Hearts, I enjoy giving back to the younger players and seeing them embark on their own cricket journeys.” Peterson made her ODI debut against England nearly a decade ago and immediately impressed by scoring 33 points in the league table. Her last appearance for the national team came in last year’s T20 World Cup against eventual champions Australia. The 31-year-old’s most memorable performance came in 2017 when she became the first New Zealand women’s cricketer to a hat trick in T20Is. “On her day, Anna can hit the ball as far as anyone can,” said Head Coach Bob Carter. “She’s a great team player and the younger Hearts players are lucky enough to have someone of her caliber around them who will help the next generation grow as cricketers and people.” © Cricbuzz

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cricbuzz.com/cricket-news/119307/anna-peterson-retires-from-international-cricket The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos