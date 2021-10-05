Field hockey No. 14 Virginia surpasses No. 20 Duke in double overtime – The Cavalier Daily





No. 14 Virginia weathered the storm Friday at Turf Field in Charlottesville in an intense battle against No. 20 Duke en route to a 3-2 double win. The Cavaliers (6-3, 2-1 ACC) were propelled past the Blue Devils (4-6, 0-3 ACC) by senior back Amber Ezechiels who scored two goals in the game. Virginia wasted no time getting on the board thanks to Ezechiels taking advantage of an early penalty corner. Ezechiels has ensured a consistent scoring presence for the Cavaliers, and after tonight’s game she leads the team by five goals. Her offensive abilities and powerful defensive efforts make the 2020-2021 All-ACC First Teamer an X factor on both sides of the ball. Virginia would hold onto a 1-0 lead for the remainder of the first half in a back and forth battle between conference opponents. The Blue Devils would use the break to regroup, and senior striker Leah Crouse scored quickly from a rebounded save from first-year goalkeeper Tyler Kennedy. Duke kept up the pressure and took a lead in the fourth quarter after junior striker Hannah Miller turned a pass into a goal, leaving the Cavaliers 2-1 behind. It was Virginia’s turn to rally, with senior back Makayla Gallen equalizing from a bounced penalty corner with eight minutes remaining. With the game tied at 2-2, both teams threatened to score as the regulations came to an end. A Blue Devils corner with one minute left was a close call, but the resilient Cavaliers defense prevented a shot and sent the game into extra time. The whole game went back and forth, said Coach Michele Madison. We threw different presses at them and they threw different things at us. We must find new ways to attack. The stoppage continued throughout the first extension period. Virginia was shown a green card with 1:37 remaining, giving Duke a man-up advantage. Ezechiels was given another green card with 15 seconds left, leaving the Cavaliers behind two players. Fortunately for Virginia, they were able to withstand the disadvantage in the second overtime period and return at full power. Crouse took a shot for the win from a Blue Devil penalty corner, but missed wide. The teams remained stuck until two minutes were left in the second overtime. A force substitution for junior midfielder Adele Iacobucci turned into a 2-v-1 opportunity for the Cavaliers. Senior midfielder Annie McDonough made contact with Ezechiels who fooled the keeper and scored to finish the game. Overall, I’m just proud of the whole team, Madison said. The team was able to adapt from four players in extra time to get back to full strength and then score the goal. This was this great team effort. The win gives Virginia a winning ACC record, and they are now only behind No. 6 Louisville and No. 16 Syracuse in the conference standings. The team has just under a week to recover from the grueling win before taking on No. 7 Maryland in a home game at 4 p.m. Thursday.

