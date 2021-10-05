Sports
Kiray Celis Boyfriend: The Love Life of the Actress
Does Kiray Celis have a boyfriend? The Filipino actress has attracted a lot of attention to herself with her performances in Philippine movies and TV series. Kiray Celis has made her place among the most prominent actresses in the Philippine entertainment industry. Though a starring actress, Kiray is also a comedian. She is the founder of Chicks and Fins, a restaurant that opened in 2018 in Sampaloc, Manila.
One of Kiray’s Kapuso showsThanks to my love, was made available on Netflix Philippines just 3 days earlier, on October 1. After spending nearly 19 years with Star Magic, a subsidiary of the ABS-CBN Corporation, Kiray Celis moved to the GMA Artist Center. It is a talent agency and its parent company is GMA Network. Kiray is known to have been involved in two relationships so far. There’s quite a bit of buzz about her current boyfriend. Kiray fans may have already guessed who her boyfriend is via her social media. For those who haven’t, let’s see who Kiray Celis’s boyfriend is currently.
Kiray Celis friend
The Filipino actress is currently in a relationship with Stephan Estopia. Kiray’s boyfriend is not from the showbiz industry. Stephan is a gamer and hosts streams on Facebook every day. He is a member of Alpha esports and his recent streams mainly include Valorant gameplay. The two started dating months before announcing it to the world in December 2019. Stephen is also a Filipino. According to his Instagram bio, Stephan is also an athlete and most likely plays table tennis.
Kiray is quite active on social media. She is a big believer in her boyfriend’s gaming passion. Two months earlier, in July, she took to Instagram to share what it’s like to be with a gamer boyfriend. In the post, Kiray added that Stephan’s previous girlfriend wouldn’t allow him to play online because he barely had time for her. Kiray then said that she is different and that she will support her boyfriend which makes him happy too. Even if gaming meant less time to her, she’ll be happy as long as he’s happy.
On the other hand, Stephan showed his affection for Kiray by surprising her with not one, but twenty different cakes on her 27th birthday on July 29, 2021. The twenty cakes carried the message “Mahal na mahal kita sobra pa sa sobra” that Stephan had for Kyra. Kiray then shared a post showing off her boyfriend’s efforts and saying she felt like every day was Valentine’s Day with Stephan. In August, she shared a post appreciating her boyfriend with the caption that her relationship with Stephan has taught her there is no such thing as “This is who I am, take it or leave it.” She went on to say that when one really loves another person, one works on their toxic qualities, learns to communicate and listens when the other person expresses their feelings.
Also Read: On The Verge Of Insanity Episode 16: Release Date
Career
Kiray gained recognition at the age of only 4 years. She had competed in the MTB Munting Miss U competition. The Filipino made her debut in the film,Money or Bayong and it had the entire cast of MTB. It was in 2005 that Kiray was chosen for a show that would prove to be her entry into the limelight. She appeared in the sketch comedyGo ‘Bulilit’from 2005 until graduating in 2009. Before entering the showbiz industry, Kiray worked as a model. She has appeared as the character Desiree in the Philippine TV show,Mara Claraand also as Britney in the teen drama,To grow up.Her first project after joining GMA was:love you two, a 104 episode rom-com released in 2019.
Private life
Kiray Celis was born on July 29, 1995. Her real name is Johanna Ismael Celis. In 2008, Kiray won the Most Popular Female Child Artist at the GMMSF Box-Office Entertainment Awards. Before dating Stephan Estopia, Kiray was in a relationship with Inand Ibasco from 2017 to 2019. Inand Ibasco is a businessman who owns several restaurants near the University Belt in Manila, Philippines. Ibasco is also a real car enthusiast. Not much is known about their relationship. Kiray also has a YouTube channel and is active on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and even TikTok.
Also read: What is Jamie Foxx’s real name?
Sources
2/ https://analyzingmarket.com/2021/10/04/kiray-celis-boyfriend-the-actress-love-life/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]