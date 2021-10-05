Raiders vs. Chargers weather update: Lightning delays ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup





Bad weather in the Inglewood area of ​​Los Angeles has caused a delay in the “Monday Night Football” game between the Raiders and Chargers. The match, which was originally set to start at 8:15 PM ET, will now start significantly later after lightning was spotted in the area. The call came from the NFL headquarters in New York, despite the fact that SoFi Stadium is an indoor stadium in Los Angeles. However, it has some exposed areas in the roof, causing the league to act out of an apparent abundance of caution. MORE: Raiders vs. Chargers odds, forecast, betting trends for NFL ‘Monday Night Football’ The decision was apparently news to Raiders coach Jon Gruden, who was clearly confused when he learned of the delay: Here’s all the information you need to follow the “Monday Night Football” matchup between the Raiders and Chargers: MORE: Why Peyton, Eli Manning won’t be on ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Football’ broadcast in Week 4 NFL updates for Raiders vs. chargers (All times East) 8:42 PM: The game now starts at 8:50 PM ET, ESPN reports. 8:36 PM: And now the Chargers come out. Surprisingly more cheers for the Raiders and booing for the home side. 8:35 PM: The Raiders have come onto the field again. 8:30 in the evening: ESPN reports “a power problem” at SoFi Stadium due to lightning strikes. 8:20 PM: According to the ESPN broadcast, the game delayed to 8:55 PM ET. 8:18 PM: The game has been postponed indefinitely. Tonight’s game is currently delayed due to lightning. kick-off time is yet to be determined. Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 5, 2021 8:15 pm: The teams have returned to their respective locker rooms. 8:10 PM: Here are some photos and videos of lightning across the LA area:

