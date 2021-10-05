Black Bears Announce Free Season Tickets For All Local Youth Hockey Players | WIVT





BINGHAMTON, NY – On May 16, the Binghamton Devils played their last game in their 4-year history, a 4-3 shootout win in Lehigh Valley. Binghamton was thought to be without a professional hockey team for the first time in decades. But then the Federal Prospects Hockey League came to save the day, and so the Binghamton Black Bears were born, and they’re ready to go. On Friday, the organization hosted a media event to make several announcements, including one that will not only be sure to attract a larger audience, but will hopefully boost hockey’s interest in the Southern Tier. The Black Bears have announced that they will be offering a free season pass to all youth hockey players locally. That includes players who are part of the Southern Tier Hockey Association, the Binghamton Blizzard and the IceHouse Hawks of the American Special Hockey Association. Andreas Johansson, owner of Black Bears, says the idea came from the team’s commitment to the community. “When we first came here, such a big part of what we talked about was community involvement. It means a lot to us to be here, let these great organizations led by these great people here today with me, thriving in the city. We really hope they can come down and enjoy a lot of our games with the free season tickets,” said Johansson. In addition to the free season ticket promotion, the team also used the conference as an opportunity to showcase some of the changes and similarities fans can expect when the season kicks off. Among the changes was a brand new sound system that was installed throughout the arena and the ice was laid with the new Black Bears logo on the center ice. However, you will still see some familiar faces this year and hear some familiar voices on the rink, something Johansson says has been crucial in maintaining the level of quality expected by fans. “I want to make it, what we said about the star, we’re going to try to keep the level of entertainment and the high quality of everything around the team at the same level. So, video team, PA announcer, broadcaster, off-ice officials , pretty much everyone who was here last year is coming back to join us as we embark on this new adventure,” he says. As Johansson mentioned, that includes the return of PA announcer Steve Shimer, as well as radio voice Rob Lippolis. Fans will get their first chance to hear Lippolis on the call on Friday, October 29, when Binghamton heads to Watertown to take on the Watertown Wolves. The first game at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena will be against the Delaware Thunder on Saturday, November 6. Tickets for all matches are on sale from Friday.

