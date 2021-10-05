Connect with us

Lau, Borja in top 20 after round 1 of Windy City Classic Before the game is suspended

Published

35 seconds ago

on

By

 


10/4/2021 20:57:00

// Tom Wywrot

Note: Due to darkness, the game was canceled before all teams completed the second round, so the second round scores are unofficial. Michigan, first day leader Stanford and four other teams completed 36 holes. Other teams will complete the second round before the start of the final round on Tuesday (October 5).

Michigan was one of six teams to finish 36 holes at the Windy City Classic, posting team totals of 304 and 305 before the game was canceled due to darkness. With a total of 609, UM is unofficially in 10th place.
Ashley Lau (75-75) and Hailey Borja (76-74) led the Wolverines on day one and is in the top 20 with 150 totals.
The Windy City Classic’s 15-team field includes nine top 25 teams from the latest coaches poll, and all 15 are in the top 55 in the early Golf Week polls.

Website: Wilmette, Illinois
Class: Westmoreland Country Club (Par 72, 6432 meters)
Tournament: Windy City Classic (Day 1 of 2)
UM team position: 7th place out of 15 teams (304) after day 1 (Round 2 interrupted)
Top UM Individual: Ashley Lau (75-75), Hailey Borja (76-74), t-17th (150)
Next UM Round: Tuesday, October 5 — at Windy City Classic (Wilmette, Illinois), 8:30 a.m. (shotgun start)

Team standing (after day 1 of 2; round 2 interrupted) 

 1. Stanford            291 (+3)
 2. Texas               296
 3. Florida             297
 4. USC                 300
 5. Virginia            302
 6. Duke                303
 7. Mississippi State   304
    MICHIGAN            304
    Michigan State      304
10. Oregon              306
11. South Carolina      307
12. Northwestern        309
13. Iowa State          311
14. Purdue              313
15. Augusta             318

Top individuals

 1. Bohyun Park, Texas                       68 (-4)
 2. Jackie Lucena, Florida                   69
 3. Julia Lopez Ramirez, Mississippi State   71
 4. Rachel Heck, Stanford                    72
    Riley Smyth, Virginia                    72
    Rose Zhang, Stanford                     72
    Katherine Muzi, USC                      72
    Cindy Kou, USC                           72
 9. Angelina Ye, Stanford                    73
    Bentley Cotton, Texas                    73
    Celeste Valinho, Virginia                73*

Michigan individuals

T17. Ashley Lau         75-75 = 150
T17. Hailey Borja       76-74 = 150
T48. Monet Chun         79-76 = 155
T55. Mikaela Schulz     74-82 = 156
T72. Sophia Trombetta   83-80 = 163
 82. Anika Dy           90-81 = 171*

* playing as individual

