



Lau, Borja in top 20 after round 1 of Windy City Classic Before the game is suspended

Note: Due to darkness, the game was canceled before all teams completed the second round, so the second round scores are unofficial. Michigan, first day leader Stanford and four other teams completed 36 holes. Other teams will complete the second round before the start of the final round on Tuesday (October 5). Michigan was one of six teams to finish 36 holes at the Windy City Classic, posting team totals of 304 and 305 before the game was canceled due to darkness. With a total of 609, UM is unofficially in 10th place.

Ashley Lau (75-75) and Hailey Borja (76-74) led the Wolverines on day one and is in the top 20 with 150 totals.

The Windy City Classic’s 15-team field includes nine top 25 teams from the latest coaches poll, and all 15 are in the top 55 in the early Golf Week polls. Website: Wilmette, Illinois

Class: Westmoreland Country Club (Par 72, 6432 meters)

Tournament: Windy City Classic (Day 1 of 2)

UM team position: 7th place out of 15 teams (304) after day 1 (Round 2 interrupted)

Top UM Individual: Ashley Lau (75-75), Hailey Borja (76-74), t-17th (150)

Next UM Round: Tuesday, October 5 — at Windy City Classic (Wilmette, Illinois), 8:30 a.m. (shotgun start) Team standing (after day 1 of 2; round 2 interrupted) 1. Stanford 291 (+3) 2. Texas 296 3. Florida 297 4. USC 300 5. Virginia 302 6. Duke 303 7. Mississippi State 304 MICHIGAN 304 Michigan State 304 10. Oregon 306 11. South Carolina 307 12. Northwestern 309 13. Iowa State 311 14. Purdue 313 15. Augusta 318 Top individuals 1. Bohyun Park, Texas 68 (-4) 2. Jackie Lucena, Florida 69 3. Julia Lopez Ramirez, Mississippi State 71 4. Rachel Heck, Stanford 72 Riley Smyth, Virginia 72 Rose Zhang, Stanford 72 Katherine Muzi, USC 72 Cindy Kou, USC 72 9. Angelina Ye, Stanford 73 Bentley Cotton, Texas 73 Celeste Valinho, Virginia 73* Michigan individuals T17. Ashley Lau 75-75 = 150 T17. Hailey Borja 76-74 = 150 T48. Monet Chun 79-76 = 155 T55. Mikaela Schulz 74-82 = 156 T72. Sophia Trombetta 83-80 = 163 82. Anika Dy 90-81 = 171* * playing as individual

