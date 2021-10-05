Notable Week 4 NFL Performances From Former Ohio State Soccer Players





The Ohio State Buckeyes looked phenomenal on Saturday as they took theRutgers Scarlet Knights 52-13. While we take the time to celebrate the Buckeyes’ arrival once again as a true College Football Playoff threat, we also have the luxury of diving into the action on Sunday with so many former OSU players in the NFL. Week 4 is almost in the books, and as is tradition, a number of former Buckeyes at this point have made an impact on the next level. While we take a break from the college game and bask in Ohio State’s win, we wanted to give you an overview of the former offensive pieces, with some notable defensive performances later on. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

On Thursday night, we saw Joe Burrow make the most of Urban Meyer and his Jacksonville Jaguars, with the Cincinnati Bengals winning 24-21. Burrow threw 348 yards and two touchdowns, completing 25-of-32 passes. Trevor Lawrence has only lost TWICE in his entire football career by more than 10 points. Joe Burrow is responsible for both losses. pic.twitter.com/kGFSX8l7vQ — The 3AM Coney (@3amConey) October 1, 2021 Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Justin Fields got the start and enjoyed his first win on Sunday when the Chicago Bears defeated NFC North rival, the Detroit Lions, 24-14. Fields was 11-of 1-for 209 yards, but no touchdowns. However, he dropped several long lasers right on the point. JUSTIN FIELDS. DIME. #DaBears : #DETvsCHIA on FOX

: NFL app pic.twitter.com/W8Geyu5BuR — NFL (@NFL) October 3, 2021 Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott had a great day for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. He had 20 carries for 143 yards and a touchdown, taking Dallas to victory over the Carolina Panthers 36-28. If they didn’t, they are doing it now.

.

It’s a method of explaining why we train the way we do @EzekielElliott 20 bears, 143 yes 1TD pic.twitter.com/Bf483EhzFf — J.Hicks (@3hunnidGuru) October 3, 2021 Trey Sermon, San Francisco 49ers

Trey Sermon didn’t bid enough for the San Francisco 49ers to steal a Seattle Seahawks win. The Niners lost 28-21, but Sermon won 89 yards on 19 carries. Honorable Mention – Rookie RB Trey Sermon had 19 tries for 89 Yards, 4.7 Gem and 15 Long. #49ers #FTTB @treyera #TreySermon pic.twitter.com/C8d0Zu9Vj1 — 49er_Edits (@49er_edits) October 3, 2021 Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team

Terry McLaurin had an explosive game for the Washington Football Team on Sunday. He picked up six receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns in Washington’s 34-30 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Terry McLaurin is a verified superstar NFL wide receiver. — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) October 3, 2021 Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts

Parris Campbell slowly works his way back to the Colts’ offense, scoring two receptions for 22 yards in the 27-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. Terry McLaurin was WR4 in goals in his last season at Ohio State 1. Parris Campbell – 111

2. KJ Hill – 98

3.Johnnie Dixon – 63

4. Terry McLaurin – 49 pic.twitter.com/JzF0ugOdbm — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 17, 2021 Curtis Samuel, Washington Football Team

Like Campbell above, Curtis Samuel has worked his way back from injury and played second fiddle to McLaurin today with four receptions for 19 yards. In his first match with Curtis Samuel, Terry McLaurin set his career high with 13 goals. He is now on pace for a season line of: 106-1504-12 https://t.co/nMmy9EKBZR — Matt Valdovinos (@MVScouting) October 3, 2021 Luke Farrell, Jacksonville Jaguars

We discussed above how Joe Burrow got the best of Jacksonville before, but Luke Farrell saw some action on Thursday with one reception for seven yards. That Luke Farrell catch was huge. So did Darrell Bevell go all in on the run? — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) October 1, 2021

