Wyndham’s Young Person of the Month

Aanchal Sharma, the recipient of October’s One Wyndham, passionately encourages girls, women and people of different genders to play any sport they choose and ardently advocates gender inequality for all.

Ms Sharma experienced gender negativity and disparaging comments in elementary school when she wanted to play table tennis. This personal experience led Ms. Sharma to question gender stereotypes and champion gender equality.

Ms Sharma followed her passion to play table tennis and was selected in the Under 17’s President State Table Tennis Team, representing Victoria at the national final in Brisbane, Queensland.

Wyndham Mayor Cr Adele Hegedich said, “Mrs. Sharma is a highly motivated young woman who actively participates in extracurricular school and community activities to raise money and help those in need.”

“Positive, enthusiastic, hardworking and an inspiring role model for students, she is committed to giving back to the Wyndham community.”

“Mrs. Sharma is making a positive difference in our community by encouraging young people to believe in themselves, build their self-esteem and promote positive mental health.”

Ms Sharma said: “The pandemic is affecting the mental health of young people. Feelings of depression and anxiety are linked to low self-esteem and confidence.”

“I am raising awareness about youth mental health so that young people feel empowered to reach out to others.”

A Wyndham recipient are residents aged 12-25 who make a positive contribution to the Wyndham community and are role models for other young people.

Each month, the Council elects a Wyndham resident to be named “Young Person of the Month.”

Winners will receive a $200 gift card of their choice and other prizes.

Mrs. Sharma is in Year 10 at Suzanne Cory High School.