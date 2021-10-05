Hunt leads Illini on Day 1 of Blessings Intercollegiate





FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. The 12-ranked Fighting Illini men’s golf team opened play on Monday at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational and is in third place with 36 holes remaining behind a career-best sophomore equalizing score. Piercen Hunt in round 1. Hunt, who played in the Illini lineup for the third time in his young career, led the way for the Orange and Blue on Monday and mapped a 3-under 69 to his second round score of last month’s OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational to match. He enters Tuesday’s second round just two strokes behind individual leader Luke Long, who mapped a 67 (-5) to speed up host Arkansas. “Piercen played from strength all day, got the ball into the hole effectively and played solid, which is what a team needs from a player or two in this kind of format,” head coach Mike Klein said. The event, now in its second year, offers a unique twist on the traditional five-count-four college golf format, with all five golfers from each of the 10 competing teams teeing off in the same group. As a team, the Illini shot a 2-under 286 and were one of three teams to finish under par in round 1, behind the Razorbacks who shot 10-under, and Ole Miss who single-shot the Illini with a round 1. number of 285. “Overall I felt this was a unique format for our team, the guys held it together pretty well today and as a group played solid for most of the day,” added Small. “As with any event, regardless of the format, you have to stay away from the big numbers. We had to count two triple bogeys and a double bogey today. But besides those three, it was solid and pretty clean. to tackle those (large numbers) , and we come out tomorrow and have a competitive day.” Junior Jerry Jic and senior Adrien Dumont de Chassart are each tied for 16th on their way to round 2, having shot rounds of 72. Senior Tommy Kuhl (T22) rounded out the score for the Illini in Round 1 with a 1-over 73 Dylan Keating , playing in his first event in the Illini lineup, opened with a 75 and is tied at 31NS in the 50-player field. The Illini stalls on lap 2 on Tuesday morning from 9:30 a.m. CT. Live scores are available all day on Golfstat.com. Tuesday’s second round will again be broadcast live on GOLF Channel from 3-6pm CT. Illini Individuals Finish 1-4 at Millikin’s Country Club Classic Four Illini men’s golfers, who competed individually, finished 1-4 at the Country Club Classic hosted by Millikin University at South Side Country Club in nearby Decatur, Illinois. freshman Jackson Buchanan took home top honors with rounds of 70-64 to finish four strokes ahead of Illini teammate Luke Armbrust with a total of two rounds of 134 (-8). Armbrust shot 71-67 and finished 4-under in second. Junior Nico Lang posted rounds of 69 and 71 to finish with a total of two rounds of 140 (-2) in exclusive possession of third place, while freshmen TJ Barger tied for fourth, one stroke behind Lang. FOLLOW THE #ILLINIA For more golf news on Men’s Fighting Illini, stay tuned to FightingIllini.com and follow @IlliniMGolf on social media:Twitter|Instagram|facebook.

