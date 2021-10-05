Sports
NSW and Victoria commit to ‘State Of Origin’ cricket as COVID continues to disrupt Sheffield Shield and Marsh Cup seasons
NSW head of male cricket Michael Klinger has revealed that the match will only play against Victoria this year as ongoing drama continues around state lines.
With the other four states of Queensland, Tasmania, South Australia and Western Australia all starting their Sheffield Shield and Marsh Cup campaigns, NSW and Victoria are essentially locked out of playing.
It has the two powerhouse states scrambling to find a way to play some red ball and one-day cricket, with the Big Bash season kicking off in December.
Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Klinger revealed the difficult process NSW has endured and their plans for the next two months.
We’ve been trying our best for the past month to try and get on the highway,” he said.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the guys, both players and staff, in terms of the resilience they have shown by basically offering to be away for 8-12 weeks to start the season.
“We have worked very hard with a number of governments to put in some entries to make that possible, we recognized in July that we would be in a position that we would all need to be double vaccinated.
“We just haven’t been able to get over the line with some of the state governments we’ve tried.
We are now working very closely with Cricket Australia and Cricket Victoria and our respective governments to try and get some matches going against Victoria in late October and in November.
“Hopefully we can play them on the main ground and get some quality cricket before the start of the BBL and for some of the guys playing test cricket to get them some preparation for The Ashes.
We’ve been working on that this week, we’re certainly hopeful that we can get some cricket at the end of October to November. It will depend on opening the borders and where we play those games.”
It would be strange if two states played multiple games in a row exclusively against each other, but the ongoing impact of COVID-19 makes it so difficult for sports to continue normally.
Klinger revealed that NSW and Victoria could play against each other three Shield matches in a row, potentially creating a fun State of Origin-style rivalry out of a bad situation.
I know last year when COVID started, the states agreed that you could play up to three games against another state,” he said.
“There’s that potential that if we can find the time, we could potentially play three Shield games against Victoria.
The original plan was that we would go interstate because then we could play against some states that we didn’t know would have borders possibly opening after the BBL.
“We’ve always known that Victoria and NSW would open sometime in October, November or December at the latest. Now we have to work hard to take these games against the Vics and I’m very confident it will.
The idea was to play against all other states, but not against Victoria, because we knew we could play against Victoria after the BBL.
“Due to circumstances where it was not possible to get exemptions approved, unfortunately with governments, it didn’t quite work out.”
When asked if he thought things would change after the Big Bash season ended, Klinger said the 2021/22 campaign would be difficult to plan and it will all depend on each state and their own rules around vaccination and vaccination. quarantine free travel.
We hope so, if you compare this season to last season, it’s probably harder to plan,” he said.
“Last season you generally knew what was going to happen, while this season you’re waiting for governments to open borders on 80 percent vaccination and how long it will take.
“It’s pretty clear in Victoria and NSW the dates that will happen, while other states not so much.
“We should be very flexible and fluid about that, but we really hope that after the BBL there will be some opportunities to play against these other states.”
