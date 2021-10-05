I didn’t really watch tennis: how Martin Parr captured the real Grand Slams champions | Photography

lts the morning after the night before at the US Open and the sports sections contain images of triumph and defeat. Ecstatic Emma Raducanu lying on the tennis court. Robbed Novak Djokovic sobbing into his towel. Photographer Martin Parr would have liked to watch the finale, but he was unwell and incapacitated and was trapped on one floor of his house with the TV on the other. He considered looking at his laptop for a moment, but it seemed too much trouble. I like tennis tournaments, he says sheepishly. That doesn’t necessarily mean that I like tennis per se.

He is presumed not to be alone in this. Parrs’ new book Match Point offers a lively world-hopping tour of the four grand slam tournaments, from Melbourne to Paris to London to New York and mingling with the spectators as they gaze at their iPhones or sunbathe on the grass or drink iced coffee. at the refreshment stand (the book was commissioned by the Italian coffee company Lavazza). He points out that most people attend Wimbledon in the same vein as going to Ascot or the Chelsea flower show: it’s a social event, an excuse to dress up. They can spend all day on the property at SW19 and go home without a ball being served.

Parr suggests meeting at his foundation’s Bristol office. He is not in good health and cannot travel far. At age 69, the photographer spent most of his life on the road, busily moving from one social gathering to another, shooting on the run, jaywalking in human traffic. But these are difficult times: for the world and for him. Lockdown was a hindrance as it kept everyone inside. But then he was diagnosed with cancer in May and is now undergoing chemotherapy. He nods to his walker and barks a short laugh. Hopefully in a few months I can be off this thing, he says. But I may need it for the rest of my life.

Roland Garros is probably the least interesting French Open in 2016. Photo: Martin Parr/Magnum Photos

We sit on the couch and turn the pages of Match Point. It feels like you are peering into a bygone era. Parr took these photos in 2017 and 2018, when gamblers could pack Flushing Meadows and Roland Garros like sardines, and it seemed like pretty much everyone was sipping from the same plastic straw. He tells me that each of the locations has its own character. Wimbledon is most interesting because of the queue and the fact that people camp all night. Melbournes good too. Lots of social activity. Always very hot. People carry small fans to cool down. He sniffs when we get to Paris: I can’t say Roland Garros is the least interesting, but probably. Too much tennis for my liking. They take it very seriously there.

I haven’t actually watched tennis at all. It takes too long. You get involved in a game and suddenly three hours have passed

Have the official photographers crouch on the sidelines and shoot the superstar athletes. Parr was there on another assignment. His book contains a double page autographed by Rafael Nadal. Elsewhere, however, the top players appear in virtual form, pixelated on giant TV screens or plastered on billboards next to the coffee shop. It’s an approach that turns people like Andy Murray or Roger Federer into the equivalent of wallpaper or background muzak. The gamblers stroll by with their attention focused elsewhere. That’s what interests Parr: He couldn’t care less about the stars. I haven’t actually watched tennis at all. It takes too long. You get involved in a game and suddenly three hours have passed.

In his time, Parrs collected more than 80 photo books and more than 100 exhibitions. But his most famous work remains 1986’s The Last Resort, with its retina-frying vignettes of working-class New Brighton, the Merseyside seaside town. Parr ran like mad on the gravel, in the arcade, in the chippy, bringing into play a hyper-realistic vision of Thatcher-era Britain that was so invigorating, so spicy you could almost taste the vinegar and the stuffed diapers. could smell. It was a groundbreaking collection that established his reputation and charted the trajectory of his career. Actually, my only big project is what the rich western world does in their spare time, he says. That’s my project, but I’m also part of it, I’m not exempt.

Parr’s photography is driven by a fiery ambivalence about the UK. He loves it and he hates it, sometimes within the same framework. I mean, I’m your classic remoaner, pissed we voted for leave. That’s the aspect of Britain that annoys me. But there are also many other aspects that I love, such as Radio 4 and the village festival. He barks a laugh. It’s probably full of Brexiters.

More like Chelsea flower show Wimbledon in 2014. Photo: Martin Parr/Magnum Photos

While Parr’s area of ​​interest remains constant, he had to find new locations to chase and new targets to chase. He is naturally attracted to large public spaces: busy beaches, shopping streets, malls. It’s just that there are fewer people these days, while those who still go out seem to have become camera shy. It is becoming increasingly difficult to photograph on the street, he explains. People are more suspicious. A lot of them think it’s illegal and I have to keep telling them it isn’t.

So having your photo taken used to be a fun novelty, while now it’s seen as a violation? Well, you can’t make such a drastic statement, he says, prickly. That’s always what you journalists do. But it has certainly become more difficult over the years. When I think back to the early 1980s, when I was photographing children on New Brighton beach, no one blinked. If I did that now, I would be attacked. People are more careful. The general drift is toward suspicion. That’s why I like to photograph events these days. Tennis tournaments, art fairs, fashion shows. When people are completely absorbed in what they are doing, they have less time to react.

When The Last Resort was first published, he was accused of exploiting his subjects, holding up a fairground mirror to everyday British life. But he believes that such criticism is not only pious, but also based on false assumptions. Truth is subjective. Photography should entertain. Anyone who claims otherwise is fooling themselves. But there is still this old-fashioned humanism that persists in some circles. This idea that, oh, I shoot war to end war. But you never will. It’s impossible. All we do is create entertainment. Hopefully it will also have a serious message, but it is not mandatory. Unless you take an entertaining photo, no one will pay attention. He takes Match Point. Is this entertainment? I suppose it’s on one level. I’m not sure what you would learn from this book about tennis.

Suddenly I am a disabled photographer. Parr fights illness. Photo: Guy Corbishley/Alamy

I’m afraid he’s downplaying his achievements, but he insists he isn’t. Parr believes in the power of the still image. He says it is the index of our lives, the art form of our time. Every day you go out in hopes of getting one of those magical photos, those iconic photos. You rarely do. But that’s what keeps you going. How often does he think he has it? During my life? He grimaces. Maybe 60 or 70. And that’s not bad. It really isn’t.

The past 18 months, he admits, have been particularly tough. He thrives on bustle and colour: the bustle of bodies in a shared space. But the high streets are struggling and the department stores continue to close and he worries that the ripple effect of Covid could change the country forever. So he is at a crossroads. He doesn’t particularly want to shoot ghost towns, but there’s not much else going on. He had several plans for the summer, but he fell ill. At this point, I just want to keep going, he says. I hope to have some good photography again next year. Hopefully sooner. I was in St Ives over the bank holiday and I had a scooter so that was nice.

St Ives that weekend, he recalls, was just like old times. Heaven on earth. Totally rammed. Parr squeezed through the crowd on his scooter, snapping photos on his phone. He says: Suddenly I am a disabled photographer. And that can’t hurt. It’s probably less threatening. It’s a nice change from an old middle class white man.