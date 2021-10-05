No. 4 Mens Golf tied for sixth after day one at Colonial Collegiate Invitational



FORT WORTH, Texas The No. 4 Texas Men’s Golf team mapped a 36-hole total of 6-over-par 571 (285-826) on Monday to tie for sixth place after opening day of the Colonial Collegiate Invitational at the Colonial Country Club . Senior Pierceson Coody posted a 1-over-par 141 (70-71) to speed the Longhorns and is in 12th place in the individual standings after the first 36 holes. The 15-team field at the Colonial Collegiate Invitational includes 10 squads that are in the top 25 in the latest Division I Bushnell Golf Week Coaches poll (Sept. 17). No. 3 Pepperdine scored a 1-over-par 561 (277-284) and has a two-stroke cushion over No. 2 Oklahoma (273-290) and No. 17 Wake Forest (270-293) at 3-over-par 563. Wake Forest’s Michael Brennan posted a 6-under-par 134 (65-69) and has a four-stroke lead in the individual standings over Baylor’s Johnny Keefer (68- 70) and Yuxin Lin from Florida (64-74) at 2 under par 138. The Colonial Collegiate Invitational will conclude on Tuesday, October 5 with 18 holes. Texas will be matched with Oklahoma State and Stanford for Tuesday’s final round, and tee times will begin at 8:45 a.m. CT from hole 1. The line up Senior Pierceson Coody is tied for 12th in the individual standings at 1-over-par 141 (70-71).

is tied for 12th in the individual standings at 1-over-par 141 (70-71). Junior mason name is tied for 18th at 2-over-par 142 (73-69). Nome carded four birdies en route to a 1-under-par 69 in his second round.

is tied for 18th at 2-over-par 142 (73-69). Nome carded four birdies en route to a 1-under-par 69 in his second round. Junior Travis Vico is tied for 21st at 3-over-par 143 (68-75). Vick registered six birdies during his opening round 2-under-par 68.

is tied for 21st at 3-over-par 143 (68-75). Vick registered six birdies during his opening round 2-under-par 68. Senior Parker Coody is tied for 37th at 6-over-par 146 (74-72), while senior Cole Hammer is tied for 50th at 8-over-par 148 (74-74).

