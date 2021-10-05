No. 8 Womens Golf Second After Day One At Windy City Classic



WILMETTE, sick. The number 8 Texas Women’s Golf team is in second place after opening day of the Windy City Classic at Westmoreland Country Club. Nine of the 15 teams participating in the tournament, including the Longhorns, had to stop their second round on Monday night due to darkness. freshman Bohyun Park had the individual lead when play was interrupted, as she was 4-under-par on 12 holes in her second round. Park has a two-stroke kiss over Stanford’s Rose Zhang and Florida’s Jackie Lucena, both at 2-under-par. As a team, the Longhorns were on 9-over-par when play was interrupted, just two strokes behind number 5 Stanford. The Cardinal completed 36 holes on Monday and mapped a 7-over-par 583 (291-292). No. 10 Florida is in third place at 16-over-par and was still on the court when play was interrupted. The field of 15 teams in the Windy City Classic includes nine squads that are in the top 25 of the latest Division I WGCA Coaches poll (September 17). The Windy City Classic resumes second-round play on Tuesday, October 5 at 7:30 a.m. Central. The third and final round starts right after the end of the second round. The line up freshman Bohyun Park is the current individual leader at 4-under-par. Park fired a 4-under-par 68 on her opening round Monday morning. After bogeying the par-4 third hole, she responded with birdies at No. 7 (par-4), No. 8 (par-5), No. 10 (par-4), No. 11 (par-5 ) and No. 17 (par-3) to finish her first round with a one-stroke lead over Florida’s Jackie Lucena (69). Park is even through 12 holes on its second round.

