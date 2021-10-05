Cricket Ads and the Damage Inflicted – by Jarrod Kimber

The only time an Australian runs is when they run out of gas, but you don’t have to worry about that with

That’s a line from an ad I heard during the 2003 World Cup in South Africa. My buddy and I were traveling around the 03 World Cup and we listened to a lot of cricket on Radio 2000. And I noticed that ad because it was so specific.

Think about this, to get that ad you need to know that Australians don’t walk and what walking is. Adam Gilchrist walked hilariously during that World Cup. But most cricket ads are not like that, even if they are aimed at cricket fans they usually don’t know jokes. That has always stayed with me.

For those who have been following my work for a long time, you know I started on a blog called cricket with balls. It was never meant to be more than me shouting about cricket in a voice I was using at the same time to write a novel.

My friends and I spoke and followed cricket in a way, and the media didn’t. And so I started the blog.

When the site came out (thanks SCG 2008) I thought I could make a profession out of it. But with the advent of social media, blogs lost their place and I had to go into the world of media to find my way.

And a side effect of that was that I stopped working directly with advertisers, which meant I couldn’t have fun with them. What I always wanted was a partnership with a company where I could make money while also creating incredibly niche and nerdy cricket ads.

So when I started this substack, YouTube and the podcasts I had another chance. Bodyline T-Shirts provided me with some cool T-shirts for the videos. But the second sponsor who has come on board is man-made.

If you don’t know what that is, it’s a company that produces male genital razors, or as my kid yelled at the park, my dad’s sponsor helps you shave your dick. Even if it’s more for your balls.

And here we are, coming full circle, from cricket with balls all the way back to balls with cricket. And so after all these years I can finally make real cricket ads.

I’ve written four of them and the first one just finished. I know it’s an ad and not a 20 minute video essay about Neil Wagner, but I’m very happy with it. Look.

On cricket with balls, I used to do a segment on cricket ads on a regular basis because I always liked them so much. I can no longer find some of my favorites, such as the luggage ad with Sunil Gavaskar and and Ian Botham. Or the ad in which Ricky Ponting slams a ball into a bowl of milk and gives a woman a pearl necklace.

But I’ve found some of my favorites.

When I think of cricket ads, I always think of Mark Waugh and Rose.

Merv Hughes did a lot of bad ads, many of them had bad hats too.

Max Walker is probably more famous for things in Australia other than cricket now, and that’s because he was a marketable character.

Can’t find the original of this ad but probably the best.

These guys loved cricket for the IPL.

Pepsi is in a world of its own, but let’s start with Shahid Afridi in golf attire.

But Umar Gul deserved an Oscar for this.

Unfortunately, Dhoni didn’t dress up for this.

Moeen Ali ready meals, YES PELASE.

Worth it for how misguided Gilchrist’s catch seems to be.

Just a collection of Indian ads, including one where they are nearly killed by a lion.

But Rahul Dravid is still the king.

You want your health insurance from Tony Greig, hells yeah you do.

Or, er, Tony Greig diapers.

Hey man, that’s my line.

Shaun Pollock and Sprite years after he retired, why not.

Four and out, says Mark Taylor. That classic cricket line.

And I leave you with this. Because of the laugh at the end.

If you have more, feel free to post them in the comments.

If you want to see more cricket ads in print, Russell Jackson has spent years collecting great ads from Australian and British Cricket Magazines. Perhaps one of his most important works.

But I’ll leave you with this. My ad is nice, this is art.

