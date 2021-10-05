Sports
Raiders vs. Chargers Final Score, Results: Los Angeles Wins AFC West Battle
Monday’s game between Raiders and Chargers was expected to go a long way toward deciding a potential AFC West champion. What was not expected was how the match went.
Despite the game having two of the league’s top fouls, the game was largely stagnant. The teams combined for seven three-and-outs and a relatively low 593 combined yards.
Amid the inactivity, Los Angeles (3-1) won 28-14 against Las Vegas (3-1) at SoFi Stadium.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert completed 25 of 38 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns, while also becoming the first Super Bowl-era QB to reach more than 500 completions for his 20th NFL start.
Las Vegas, which had zero yards in the first quarter and only 51 yards and one lead at halftime, had a better second half, scoring two consecutive touchdowns to narrow Los Angeles’ lead 21-0 at halftime. 21-14 with 1:44 to go in the third quarter.
However, it failed to close the gap any further. Daniel Carlson missed a 52-yard field goal attempt with 10:42 left in the fourth quarter and quarterback Derek Carr threw an interception with 3:22 left.
Sporting News followed live score updates from the Raiders vs. Chargers “Monday Night Football” game. Here’s how we summed it up.
Raiders vs. Chargers Score
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Total
|Raiders
|0
|0
|14
|0
|14
|Chargers
|7
|14
|0
|7
|28
Raiders vs. Chargers Live Updates, Highlights from ‘Monday Night Football’
Final: Los Angeles 28, Las Vegas 14
11:22 PM: TOUCHDOWN, LOS ANGELES.Ekeler scored on an 11-yard run with 5:20 left in the fourth quarter.The Chargers held out for a 28-14 win on Monday Night Football.
Third Quarter End: Los Angeles 21, Las Vegas 14
11pm: TOUCHDOWN, LAS VEGAS.After a nine-play drive by the Chargers, the Raiders went into 2:55 on a six-play, 81-yard drive. to cut their deficit to 21-14 with 1:14 to go in the third quarter.Carr found tight end Darren Waller for a 3-yard score.
10:44 PM:TOUCHDOWN, LAS VEGAS.The Raiders scored for the first time on a 10-yard pass from Carr to Renfrow. It was an 11-play, 78-yard drive over 5:59.Los Angeles now leads 21-7.
Rest: Los Angeles 21, Las Vegas 0
The Chargers formed a dominant first half behind a 175-yard passing effort from Herbert along with the three touchdowns. Las Vegas, which ranked sixth in the NFL on Monday in fouls (30.0 points per game), has lost only 51 yards and one lead.
10:14 PM: TOUCHDOWN, CHARGERS.Herbert found Ekeler for a 14-yard score with 33 seconds left in the first half, closing a nine-play, 69-yard drive for Los Angeles at 2:15. It leads 21-0 with 29 seconds left in the second quarter.
According to NFL Research, Herbert is the first Super Bowl-era quarterback to complete over 500 before his 20th NFL start.
Justin Herbert completed his 500th pass #MondayNightFootball , in just his 19th NFL start
Herbert is the first Super Bowl-era QB to reach 500+ completions for his 20th NFL start
NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 5, 2021
21:57 TOUCHDOWN, CHARGERS.Herbert found tight end Jared Cook for a 10-yard touchdown on third and 8, capping off a six-play, 80-yard drive for Los Angeles at 3:35. It leads14-0 with 4:21 to go in the second quarter.Herbert completed 13 of 17 passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns.
9:42 p.m.:Los Angeles went three-and-out for its second straight ride and third in its last four series. It has 114 offensive yards compared to Las Vegas’ 22.
9:37 PM:The Raiders went in 7 yards in their first run of the second quarter and turned the ball around after a failed fourth and third attempt.
First Quarter End: Los Angeles 7, Las Vegas 0
The Chargers lead 7-0 after the first quarter. Herbert completed 7 out of 10 passes for 52 yards and a touchdown, while Carr completed 3 out of 5 passes for 19 yards. The Raiders have no first down and zero net yards.
9:23 PM:On the fourth and 12th, Los Angeles attempted a fake punt, but Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow, the designated punt returner, broke a pass intended for Chargers receiver Tevaughn Campbell. Las Vegas will take over at its 41-yard line.
9:11 pm: Los Angeles went three-and-out on its second ride, as did the Raiders. Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa forced a fumble on third-and-6, backing up Las Vegas for a 45-yard punt from his 15-yard line. The Chargers take over at their 40-yard line, 7-0 lead with 4:06 to go in the first quarter.
9:08 PM: Las Vegas went three-and-out on its first ride. Running back Josh Jacobs had two carries for three yards, and Carr threw an incomplete pass. AJ Cole hit 54 yards to Los Angeles’ 13-yard line.
8:59 PM: TOUCHDOWN, CHARGERS. Herbert threw a 4-yard pass to receiver Donald Parham Jr. for the first score of the match. Los Angeles went on a 12-play, 75-yard drive and leads 7-0 with 8:01 to go in the first quarter.
8:56 PM:Chargers running back Austin Ekeler left the game after an 18-yard rush in the first quarter.
8:50 PM:The Raiders won the toss and advanced to the second half.
8:21 PM:Las Vegas-Los Angeles delayed by lightning. The match now starts at 8:55 PM ET.
Raiders vs. Chargers start time
- Date:Monday 4 Oct
- Time:8:15 PM ET
“Monday Night Football” starts at 8:15 p.m. ET. Every Monday evening game in 2021 is scheduled at that time.
How to watch ‘Monday Night Football’
- TV channel:ESPN
- Live Stream:Watch ESPN | ESPN App |
“Monday Night Football” will air on ESPN as usual. The traditional broadcast will feature play-by-play man Steve Levy, analysts Brian Griese and Louis Riddick, and sideline reporter Lisa Salters.
Streamers can watch the game through Watch ESPN, the ESPN app or by using fuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial .
In Canada, viewers can watch the Raiders vs. View Chargers on DAZN, who owns rights to every NFL game .
Program ‘Monday Night Football’ 2021
|Week
|Date
|Matchup
|Week 1
|Sept 13
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens
|Week 2
|September 20th
|Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions
|Week 3
|27 Sept
|Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles
|Week 4
|4 October
|Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders
|Week 5
|11 October
|Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts
|week 6
|Oct 18
|Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills
|Week 7
|October 25
|Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints
|week 8
|November 1st
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants
|Week 9
|Nov 8
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears
|week 10
|Nov 15
|San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
|week 11
|Nov 22
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants
|Week 12
|Nov 29
|Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks
|Week 13
|December 6
|Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots
|Week 14
|Dec 13
|Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams
|Week 15
|the 20th of December
|Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings
|Week 16
|December 27
|New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins
|Week 17
|January 3rd
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns
