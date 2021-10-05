2021 Standard-Times Boys Tennis Super Team and All-Stars





SUPER TEAM singles Nathan Belmore, Apponequet, freshman Belmore went undefeated in the second singles in the regular season en route to being named a South Coast Conference All-Star for the National Champion Lakers. Got all the shots and was still able to play long rallies on the baseline and put balls away at the net. “He lives, breathes and eats tennis,” said Apponequet coach Nate Eleuterio. “He has good power in his shots and he is just enough to put the ball where he wants.” Justin Kerney, Dartmouth, Junior Kerney started the season with second singles, before going to No. 1 and staying there the rest of the way. Finished with an 8-1 record and won many big points in important games to lead Dartmouth to the Southeast Conference Championship with a 7-0 league mark. “Justin moved the ball all over the field and played with some powerful bases,” said Dartmouth coach Donald York. “He has a strong, accurate serve and does a good job of balancing his opponents.” Dylan Marshall, Dartmouth, Junior Marshall started the season with first basehits before teammate Justin Kerney took first place with his play in practice. He finished with an impressive 9-1 record against some tough competition and did his part to help Dartmouth win the Southeast Conference title with a 7-0 league record. “Dylan is a very talented player and he has worked hard to improve his game,” said Dartmouth coach Donald York. “He has a huge serve and that has helped him to win many important games.” doubles Eldan Kendall, Senior, and Tate Campeau, Senior, Apponequet Lost their season opener to Dighton-Rehoboth and went undefeated the rest of the way en route to earn South Coast Conference All-Star honors for the National Champion Lakers. Kendall’s forehand came across strong and the unconventional Campeau helped the team with his athleticism. “They were different types of players, but they had great chemistry together,” said Apponequet coach Nate Eleuterio. “They drove balls down and kept rallies going with their teamwork.” Prosser Friedman, Senior, and Markus Pierre, Sophomore, Old Rochester Earned South Coast Conference All-Star honors after going undefeated in the league at No. 1 for the Bulldogs. Both had good first serve, they were aggressive at the net and they covered each other at baseline to put constant pressure on their opponents. “They were a pleasant surprise in their first season together,” said Old Rochester coach Mike Beson. “They are both good athletes and they got better together as the season went on.” ALL-STAR TEAM singles Adam Powers, Fairhaven, Senior Powers, a three-year-old player for the Blue Devils, set a winning record on first basehits with a powerful forehand and solid play down the baseline and at the net. A hard hitter who put his heels in on difficult runs, he hit sharp corners with power on his way to being named a South Coast Conference All-Star. Marc Pothier, Old Rochester, Junior Proved to be a very consistent player in the first singles for the Bulldogs on his way to earning South Coast Conference All-Star honors. Got better as the season went on and played well in the MIAA Div. 3 South Team Tournament with a first round win in a 5-0 home win over league rivals Fairhaven, Elijah Swift, Bishop Stang, Junior Put on a solid season on first basehits with a 4-2 record in the tough Central Catholic League, where he earned all-conference honors. Played well past the baseline and at the net with a good all round game that had no notable weaknesses. Set a good example as team captain for the young Spartans. doubles Jonathan Carnes, Senior, and Shreyas Rathod, Freshman, Dartmouth Set a 6-2 record together on the first doubles. A focused player, Carnes competed with great consistency and intensity and led by example as captain of the team. Rathod played an all-court game and showed amazing maturity in his first varsity season. They were ruthless every time they competed and rarely had a bad day. Kevin Leong, sophomore and Charlie Camisa, freshman, Dartmouth Finished with a 7-0 record in the second double. Leong proved to be a stable player with a strong backhand. Over the course of the season, he worked hard on his game and became a much improved player with his serve and play at the net. Camisa helped the team with his raw speed and fiery intensity. FAIR MENTION Corey Swenson, Apponequet, sophomore; Ron Baker. Bishop Stang, Junior; Brendan Resende, Bishop Stang, sophomore; Nathaniel Wentworth, Dartmouth, freshman; Ethan Gomes, Fairhaven, Senior; Dontae Gibau, New Bedford, Senior; Jacob Hadley, Old Rochester, freshman; Alex Lambert, Wareham, Senior; Nate Wiley, Wareham, sophomore

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.southcoasttoday.com/story/sports/high-school/tennis/2021/10/05/2021-standard-times-boys-tennis-super-team-and-all-stars/5938839001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos