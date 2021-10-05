Field hockey continues strong start, improves to 9-1 | Sport

Consecutive weekends of consecutive wins propelled Harvard field hockey to No. 12 in the country. Exciting wins over Columbia and Bucknell, then against the University of Pennsylvania and University of New Hampshire the following weekend, brought the teams’ total win-loss score to 9-1, marking an incredible start to the season.

The squads’ first few weeks have been doubly impressive after a year-long hiatus and a canceled 2020 season. For 10 of the 25 squad members, this is their first competitive season with the Crimson, and for many of the returning members it’s been over a year. since they played hockey for Harvard. It has been exciting for both returning and new members to participate in the team dynamics.

Our team has a very strong bond and a very good team environment, said senior co-captain Hannah Pearce. It was really nice to play again after such a long break, [and] it was great to be back [everyone] and go back to hockey.

Coach Tjerk Van Harwaarden also shared his thoughts about the return of the Crimsons on the field. We picked up and kept doing what we were doing before COVID won competitions, building this program and building as a team, and to that extent we did very well, said Van Harwaarden.

Despite the extended departure from a fixed training schedule, the squad was able to come back physically and mentally prepared for the 2021 season. During the pandemic, the squad was dispersed, with some players taking time off while others focused on online school or work. However, everyone showed admirable zeal and dedication to prepare for a hopeful return.

They knew what to do while they were off campus and they did it, said Van Harwaarden. Everyone focused hard on the fitness component and I think you can see that in some matches now. Last weekend against Columbia, we were able to significantly beat our opponent in the fourth quarter just because of our fitness level.

The decisive 4-1 win over Columbia was undoubtedly a highlight of the season thus far. The team is aiming for its sixth Ivy League title this year, and Columbia and Penn’s games have been both promising and confidence-inspiring.

Of course our [first Ivy League] winning was an important thing for us, that’s our conference, it’s a tournament we want to win, so it was a great experience to come off that first game with a win against Columbia, said Pearce.

Pearce, who last year played with the South African women’s national hockey team in an Olympic bid, was a defensive powerhouse alongside junior goalkeeper Ellie Shahbo. Pearce also scored two goals against Columbia, which she noted as a personal highlight from the first few games and something she rarely gets to do as a defender. Shahbo has been credited with shutouts for six of the ten games played so far and currently leads the NCAA rankings for lowest goals against average, with just 0.313 goals per game. In addition to the strong recent performances from Pearce and Shahbos, Co-Captain Mimi Tarrant drove a stellar weekend performance to earn the Ivy Leagues Offensive Player of the Week award last week. Tarrant took home the award after a strong weekend with two assists against Columbia and one against Bucknell.

Coaches and players alike noted that the biggest challenge of the season so far has not been on the pitch, but rather adjusting to the rhythm of college life. The welcome return to normalcy has been difficult as players have to re-discover themselves with the balancing act of Harvard’s rigorous academic requirements and a time-consuming practice and match schedule. When asked about his coaching mindset and how he defines success for his team, Van Harwaarden naturally emphasized the team’s win-loss record, but also commented on the strict academic expectations for his players and the refusal to make sacrifices. bring into the classroom.

Once they graduate from Harvard, there has to be a bigger picture, and we view hockey as a great way to get through college, not a reason to go to college, Van Harwaarden said. We take that into account and we enjoy what we do; that’s what this program is for.

With ten games completed and seven games remaining in the regular season, the Crimson is focusing on the five remaining Ivy League matchups. While there have been no significant challenges on the pitch so far, there is something to learn from every opponent, and the team has subtly improved its game over the first few weeks. With Yale and Dartmouth on the horizon for the next few weekends, the Crimson hopes to continue their strong performance with two more Ivy wins.