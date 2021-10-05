Sienkiewicz second, Cats sixth after day one at Blessings





FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. rear Chase Sienkiewicz’s Arizona Men’s Golf finished the first day of the Blessing Collegiate Invitational in the middle of the 10-team field at 3-over par and sixth. Sienkiewicz carded a 3-under round of 69 to put him to a seven-point tie for second, which was the second lowest round of his young junior season. “I was very proud of how Chase came out and set the tone with three consecutive birdies on the first nine,” said head coach. Jim Anderson . “We saw better scores across the board after the turn, which will make our entire lineup happy. We have a quality round to our name and we will try to improve on that in the second round on Tuesday.” Arizona scored 13 birdies as a team on the back nine after making seven up front with Sienkiewicz carding a team-high four birdies on the turn. The Wildcats were especially strong on the back nine par-5 pair, shooting a combined 6-under par on the 10e and 15e holes. By the end of Monday’s round, the Cats finished second in par-5, scoring only behind Illinois. .@ArizonaMGolf‘s Chase Sienkiewicz tied for an early individual lead at Blessings. He will be fun to watch this week as he absolutely bombs the ball. One of, if not the tallest player in the field. Brentley Romine (@BrentleyGC) October 4, 2021 In addition to tied for first place in par-5 with a score of 3-under par, Sienkiewicz also tied for second in par-4 with a score of 2-under par. christian benches and Sam Sommerhauser both cracked the top three of the field in par-3 with a score of 1-under par. Banke and Sommerhauser have joined freshmen Jackson Norwich like Arizona’s other top-30 finishes for the first round outside of second place from Sienkiewicz. Arizona returns to the Blessings Golf Club on Tuesday morning for the second round of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational with Golf Channel televised coverage in the afternoon.

