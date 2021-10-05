Sports
Topper Football Blanked by Farmington Scorpions Friday
The colors will be presented by the NJROTC to open the Friday night football game against the Farmington Scorpions, played at Sullivan Field. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com
Teke Nieto takes over from quarterback Jacob Green and plunges headlong into the Scorpion line. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com
The Topper defense had a very busy night. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com
Charles Steinkamp barely gets this point at the end of the first quarter. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com
By MIKE COTE
Los Alamos Daily Post
It was a rough start to the game in District 1/2-5A for the Los Alamos Hilltopper football team Friday night.
The Hilltoppers took on the #1 team in the standings to kick off their district season, the Farmington
scorpions. While the Hilltoppers had some chances to stay with the Scorpions in the first half, they have
couldn’t take their chances.
The Scorpions would win big and close the game 54-0 early in the fourth quarter at Sullivan Field.
Farmington, who has knocked out virtually all of his opponents this season, has a powerful passing
attack starting quarterback Brandon Furbee had thrown for over 1,000 yards going in the
game against Los Alamos and had full view of that attack on Friday.
Furbee and backup quarterback Trel Griego combined for 252 yards passing in just over three
quarters and three touchdown throws.
Furbee was not eliminated until late in the first half. Linebacker Damian Martinez delivered
a crushing blow in the open field to Furbee directly into his breastplate arguably the best hit of the
season by a Hilltopper player so far and Furbee did not return.
Griego, a sophomore, was almost as good, however, throwing a beautiful touchdown pass on the corner route
to Jeven Smith in the second half to make the score 48-0 at the time.
For Los Alamos (3-4) Jakob Green was under heavy pressure all night, courtesy of the
Farmington for seven. Green was sacked five times in the first half and only played limited snaps in the
second half after taking some great shots.
Green tried 21 passes in the first half and completed 9 for 109 yards. He was picked once, but because of
to the Scorpion pressure, was forced to throw into traffic for half.
Receiver Caden Thornton had the best night of his season, catching four passes for 69 yards, including a
48-yarder who set up the Hilltoppers for a possible tying run early in the ball game.
Unfortunately, Los Alamos rumbled inside the 10-yard line, killing that drive. Los Alamos commit too
a precious turnover in the Scorpion 30 in half later on while you still have a chance to get into the . to stay
ball game.
The Hilltoppers will be off next weekend, but will have another solid game on October 15 when they
visit the Four Corners area to take on Piedra Vista.
Piedra Vistas Panthers (4-3) faced the Miyamura Patriots (3-4) in the other district game played this
weekend, which he won handily, 41-7.
Capital (3-3), the fifth team in the district, receives Piedra Vista this coming weekend after beating Rio Grande in a non-district match 50-0.
quarterbackk Jacob Green connected with 9 passes for 109 yards. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com
Caden Thornton makes a spectacular one-handed catch in the 2nd quarter. He caught 4 passes for 69 yards. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com
The Topper Marching Band provided a dazzling rest show led by Zane Meek. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com
