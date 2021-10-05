Sports
Prep Girls Tennis Roundup: Luverne Wins YME to Open Playoffs
LUVERNE The Luverne girls’ tennis team won three games 6-0, 6-0 en route to a Section 3A quarterfinal victory against Yellow Medicine East.
Roselynn Hartshom got one of those sweeps for the Cardinals at number 4 singles. Also winning 6-0, 6-0 were No. 1 doubles (Olivia Wieneke and Kristin Rud) and No. 2 doubles (Hope Thorson and Katharine Kelm).
Luverne will face Benson/KMS in the semifinals of the section on Wednesday at the Gustaaf Adolf College in St. Peter.
singles
(1) Mia Wenzel, L, beats Hope Stark 6-1, 6-0 (2) Jacey Smith, L, beats Kyra Kvam 6-1, 6-1 (3) Sarah Stegenga, L, beats Hope Foy 6-2 , 6-1 (4) Roselynn Hartshom, L, beats Abigail Jimenez 6-0, 6-0
doubles
(1) Olivia Wieneke / Kristin Rud, L, beats Katelyn Luepke / Emma Keller 6-0, 6-0 (2) Hope Thorson / Katharine Kelm, L, beats Reagan Streich / Breea Johnson 6-0, 6-0 (3rd ) Priscilla Muehr / Tori Hemme, L, beats Annelise Jahn / Sarana West 6-2, 6-1
Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg past Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd to earn a berth in the Section 3A semifinals at Benson.
Benson/KMS took victories at number 2 and 3 singles (Hannah Helms and Elle Kletscher) and number 2 and 3 doubles. Winning at No. 2 doubles were Lily Miller/Bella Quisberg. At number 3, Anna McNeil and Alana Hettver win.
Kletscher and the number 3 doubles team had the toughest matches. At number 3 singles, Kletscher defeated Hannah Oie 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. At No. 3 doubles, McNeill and Hettver defeated Elise Wiebe and Taylen Jorgenson 4-6, 7-5, 7-5.
singles
(1) Katelyn Wittnebel, LQPV, def. Elise Duncan 6-3, 6-0 (2) Hannah Helms, B, dp. Maddie Matthies 6-4, 6-2 (3) Elle Kletscher, B, ver. Hannah Oie, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 (4) Kayla Jahn, LQPV, vert. Addy DeToy 6-2, 6-4
doubles
(1) Sarah Halvorson/Claire Lowry, LQPV, beats Eleanor Habben/Milgo Abdi 6-2, 6-2 (2) Lily Miller/Bella Quisberg, B, beats Kali Bormann/Sadie Hacker 6-3, 6-3 (3 ) Anna McNeill/Alana Hettver, B, beats Elsie Wiebe/Taylen Jorgenson 4-6, 7-5, 7-5
Morris/Chokio-Alberta rode to victory in the Section 3A quarterfinals in Morris.
All matches were in straight sets. On number 1 basehits, the Tigers defeated Abbigail Athey Tayte Nokleby 6-3, 6-1. And at number 3 doubles, Lydia Fynboh and Liz Bollard defeated MACCRAYs Mia Shubert and Linda Walz 6-1, 6-3.
singles
(1) Abbigail Athey, Mo, def. Tayte Nokleby 6-3, 6-1 (2) Kassidy Girard, Mo, 6-0, 6-1 (3) Cate Kehoe, Mo, fl. Hannah Delong 6-2, 6-2 (4) Claire Stark, Mo, dp. Alex Dirksen 6-1, 6-1
doubles
(1) Hope Sperr / KJ Nibbe, Mo, def. Greta Meyer and Kenna Burnette 6-1, 6-0 (2) Lakia Manska / Breanna Schmidgall, Mo, Anna Janssen / Rachel / Seehuse 6-0, 6-0 (3) Lydia Fynboh / Liz Bollard, Mo, def. Mia Shubert / Linda Waltz 6-1, 6-3
Montevideo earned the sweep over the Pipestone Arrows in the Section 3A quarterfinals in Montevideo.
The Thunder Hawks had two heavy wins in doubles. At number 2, Brooke Hilden and Annie Marquardt defeated Alyssa Enger and Madison Purin 6-3, 2-6, 10-4. At number 3, Gwyn Smiens and Ashley Klaasen defeated Addison Draper and Vivian Brockberg 7-6 (3), 6-3.
Montevideo will face Morris/Chokio-Alberta on Thursday in a semifinal at the Gustaaf Adolf College in St. Peter.
The winner will play for the championship later on Thursday against the winner of Luverne and Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg.
singles
(1) Emily Brace, M, def. Brielle Kuim 6-3, 6-2 (2) Cami Myers, M, ver. Jenna Books, 6-2, 6-3 (3) Brooke Lindeman, M, def. Kennedy Manderscheid 6-1, 6-0 (4) Lauren Dehne, M, ver. Jasmine Books 6-1, 6-0
doubles
(1) Tyra Sandven/Mathea Jorgenson, M, def. Toryn Woelber/Emma Stahl 6-2, 6-4 (2) Brooke Hilden/Annie Marquardt, M, verd. Alyssa Enger/Madison Purdin 6-3, 2-6, 10-4 (3) Gwyn Smiens/Ashley Klaasen, M, Addison Draper/Vivian Brockberg, 7-6 (3), 6-3.
