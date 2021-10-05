Field hockey: summaries of October 4





Monday’s matches Mamaroneck 4, Horace Greeley 0 In a battle of top-10 teams, No. 2 Mamaroneck the No. 10 Quakers when Lily Margoshes, Natalie Mahland, Sofia Velazco and Ava Gristina Gristina scored on an inverted tomahawk from the top of the circle. Carlie Spano, Shannon Gallagher, Mahland and Margoshes each had one assist. Margoshes also had a big game controlling the midfield and Gristina was massive on offense. Tiger keeper Jane McNally scored the shutout and stopped four shots. Fiona Hayes also had four saves for Horace Greeley. Ketcham 2, John Jay Cross River 1 In the game of the day, No. 9 Ketcham upset No. 4 John Jay-CR as Violeta Franchese tied the score in the first quarter and Mia Dowd turned out to be the winning goal in the third quarter. Dowd’s goal came from an assist from Alexa Barlanti. Annabel Brennan scored the Wolf goal. Wolf goalkeeper Maeve McGroary made five saves. Ketcham keeper Hailey Hrouda had three stops. Lakeland 3, Arlington 0 The top-ranked Lakeland lifted his season mark to 11-0 behind goals from Mia Smith, Eva Vulaj and Emma Numme and a seven-save shutout performance from Celeste Pagliaroli. Jaden Ray had two assists and Emily Yazzetti had one assist. Arlington goalkeeper Amanda Cimillo played a big game with 19 saves. Pleasantville 2, Yorktown 1 Izzie Baxter had nine saves and Natalie O’Malley and Caitlin Rubsamen scored. Ryan Sullivan assisted on Rubsamen’s goal. Brie Gaccino scored the Huskers goal with an assist from Dana DeCourcey. Yorktown goalkeeper Maeve Ryan had four saves. Irvington 2, Nyack 0 Hannah Tuckett and Carleigh Taylor scored and Bulldog goalkeeper Sam Quinio stopped five shots to score the shutout. Emmaline LeBuhn assisted on Tuckett’s goal. Nanuet goalkeeper Meghan Meehan made nine saves. Rye Neck 1, Nyack 1 Kayla Crai scored for Nyack and Lola Jovanovic scored for the Panthers. Lil Schaubassisted on Rye Neck’s goal. Rye Neck pitch Sophia Belvedere had four saves. Jenna Davidson had one save for Nyack. Edgemont 2, Harrison 1 Player of the Day Eve Mellis scored both Edgemont goals. Sofia Puccio made the Huskies’ goal. Huskies keeper Marianna Sposato had five saves. Taylor Kenneth stopped three shots for Edgemont. Fox Lane 2, Brewster 0 Samantha Reder and Sidney Sicignano scored and Isabella Vasquez stopped five shots to shutout. Katie Lash and Maggie Grasso each had an assist. Bear keeper Jacqueline Sherpa had seven saves. Hen Hud 9, Ossining 0 Sydney Muranaka had a couple of goals and Taeghan Dapson had a goal and two assists. Caitlin Pignataro, Paige Johannsen, Ella Sylvester, Taylor DeResh and Logan Gougelmann also scored. Gougelmann and Sylvester both had an assist. Gianna Deak had several major defensive stops for the Sailors. Ossining goalkeeper Ashley Rosales made 16 saves, some of which were excellent stops. Emily Hunt had five saves to shutout Hen Hud. Hen Hud coach Melissa Locatelli praised her team’s teamwork, saying it “played amazingly”. Tuesday’s matches Arlington at Ketcham, 4:15 PM Albertus Magnus in Irvington, 4:30 PM Bronxville at Pleasantville, 4:30 PM Clarkstown North at Nanuet, 4:30 PM Nyack at Briarcliff/Byram Hills, 4:30 PM (Briarcliff High) Ursulines at Clarkstown South, 4:30 PM Valhalla at Rye Neck, 4.30 pm Yorktown in Croton, 4:30 PM (Carrie E. Tompkins Elementary School) Scarsdale in Suffern, 4:45 PM North Salem at Pawling, 5:45 PM Ossining at Edgemont, 6 p.m. Pelham at Pearl River, 6 p.m. Brewster at Sleepy Hollow, 6:15 PM Nancy Haggerty covers cross-country skiing, track and field, field hockey, downhill skiing, ice hockey, girls’ lacrosse, and other sporting events for The Journal News/lohud. Follow her on Twitter at both @HaggertyNancy and @LoHudHockey.

