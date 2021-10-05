Sports
Bromsgrove sport bait meets Tanni Grey-Thompson in Westminster
BROMSGROVE para table tennis star Craig Allen enjoyed hanging out with three British sporting heroes after being selected to attend a special parliamentary reception hosted by Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson at the House of Lords.
Allen’s table tennis career is underpinned by a partnership between Entain – owner of Ladbrokes and Coral – and SportsAid, and the talented sportsman was one of 15 athletes hand-picked to attend the celebratory event in Westminster.
Grey-Thompson, an 11-time Paralympic champion, was joined by former Olympic champion Mohamed Sbihi and five-time Paralympic medalist Natasha Baker at the reception celebrating the impact of SportsAid and Entain’s funding in transforming young careers.
And Bromsgrove ace, agrd 26, who took international medals in Mexico, Romania and Spain on a world tour in his Class 9 category, said: “SportsAid and Entain have certainly been helpful.
Craig Allen in action. Photo Sports beat.
“During Covid, SportsAid and Entain zoomed in on a few things for us, such as having conversations with athletes like Moe.
“It helps in that sense because we can learn from their experiences. Even though none of us have experienced anything like Covid before, if they’ve had injuries it will be a similar experience – they won’t be able to go to the gym or the workout or leave the house much.
“SportsAid and Entain have helped me financially and it’s been huge, not just in terms of financial support, but also in terms of arranging things for us and saying it’s there if you want to take advantage of the opportunities.”
Allen, who grew up training at Arrow Vale Table Tennis Club, had the chance to mingle with the other SportsAid and Entain-supported athletes before listening to speeches from Grey-Thompson, Sbihi and Baker to finish a memorable two hours to close.
And Grey-Thompson, who won a whopping 16 Paralympic medals between Seoul 1988 and Athens 2004, said: “Sport is so important to British society – not just medal success, but giving young people the chance to be the best they can be. .
“My career and so much of what I did was based on the support I got from SportsAid, and it’s amazing to see that support going back to young athletes in the future.”
SportsAid alumni won a whopping 14 gold, 19 silver and 14 bronze medals for Team GB this summer, while claiming 26 gold, 33 silver and 35 bronze medals at the Paralympics as the funding’s revolutionary impact was showcased on the biggest sporting podium.
More than 400 athletes from Team GB and ParalympicsGB in Tokyo had previously benefited from SportsAid funding and Baker, who won silver at Tokyo 2020, said: “I can remember receiving my first grant from SportsAid and it made a huge difference.
“Not just financially, but it opens a lot of doors and allows you to do things that you couldn’t have done without it.”
Rower Sbihi, who added bronze in the men’s eight to his coxless four win in Rio, added: “The support and confidence in me through SportsAid has helped me bridge that gap to the next level.
“I was able to represent GB as a junior and 18 years later I am sitting here talking to the young athletes.”
Entain, owner of Ladbrokes and Coral, is proud to champion the next generation of British sports heroes by providing financial support and personal development opportunities to talented young athletes in partnership with SportsAid. Visit entaingroup.com for more information.
