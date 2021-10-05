Bubba Wallace is only the second black driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series raceExBulletin



TALLADEGA, Ala. Bubba Wallace became only the second black driver to win at NASCAR’s highest Cup Series level when rain halted Monday’s playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Wallace had crashed into the front of the field five laps before the race’s second stoppage of rain. NASCAR tried to keep the track dry for nearly 45 minutes, but stopped as sunset approached and the rain showed no sign of stopping.

Wallace was waiting at his pit stand and celebrated with his crew when the race was called. Wallace is in his first season driving for 23X1 Racing, a team owned by both Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan.

Wallace burst into tears after returning to his parked Toyota No. 23. The car number was chosen for co-owner Jordan, who wore 23 in the NBA.

“This is for all the kids who want to have a chance and achieve whatever they want, and be the best at what they want to do,” Wallace said, swallowing his tears. “You are going to go through a lot (BS). But you should always stay true to your path and not let the bullshit get you down.

“Stay strong. Stay humble. Stay hungry. I’ve been enough times that I wanted to give up.”

Wallace is the first black driver to win at NASCAR’s elite Cup level since Wendell Scott in 1963, a race in which he was not declared a winner for months. NASCAR finally handed Scott’s family its trophy from that race two months ago.

Bill Lester, a black driver who raced intermittently in NASCAR from 1999 through one Trucks Series start this season, tweeted his congratulations to Wallace.

“Finally, it’s official, you’ve done it!” he posted. “So proud of you and what you’ve accomplished. Your victory advances the @NASCAR needle on so many fronts. Glad I witnessed it.”

In June 2020, NASCAR in Talladega discovered a noose in the garage box assigned to Wallace. The finding came just a week after NASCAR banned the Confederate flag at its events at Wallace’s urging.

The FBI investigated and found that the noose was tied to the end of the garage door pull and had been there for months, meaning Wallace was not a victim of a hate crime. The entire industry, however, gathered around him and stood in solidarity with Wallace at his car at the front of the grid before the race.

The flag ban has been an issue in Talladega, where a convoy of vehicles has paraded up and down Speedway Boulevard outside the speedway’s main entrance on all four race weekends since NASCAR said it would not allow the symbol inside its tracks. The convoy was back this weekend and included a car pulling a trailer with a Civil War cannon.

Wallace has called the beating incident a low point in his life. He has been subject to non-stop online harassment, including last year a tweet from then-President Donald Trump falsely accusing Wallace of making up the noose.

Wallace never saw the noose and was only told about it by NASCAR President Steve Phelps after the FBI had already been called in to investigate. He said he never thought about the importance of getting his first career Cup race at the same track in his native Alabama; he was born in Mobile.

“When you put it like that, of course it brings a lot of emotion, a lot of joy to my family, fans, my friends. It’s pretty cool,” he said.

Wallace went to a makeshift victory track in an empty garage box to celebrate with his 23XI Racing team. The organization was founded a year ago and Wallace was the focal point based on all the companies that entered NASCAR in support of Wallace and his social justice efforts.

23XI will expand to two cars next season with former series champion Kurt Busch joining the team.

Wallace’s win was his first in 142 Cup starts in his career, though he had six Truck Series wins from 2013 through 2015.

No driver from the playoffs won a race at Talladega this weekend and only Denny Hamlin is already stuck in the third round of the playoffs en route to next week’s elimination race in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Hamlin, a three-time Daytona 500 winner, was seventh with Wallace.

“It’s just a lot more emotional because I know how hard it is. These guys have worked so hard over the past ten months to put this team together,” said Hamlin. “We are still in the early stages of our team. We are still growing. We have some great things ahead of us. It’s just a great morale boost for everyone.”

Brad Keselowski finished second and was followed by Team Penske teammate Joey Logano in a pair of Fords. Busch was fourth in a Chevrolet.

Kevin Harvick, Christopher Bell, Alex Bowman and William Byron go to Charlotte where they are eliminated.