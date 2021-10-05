County cricket 2021 awards: Spins’ final word on the season | Province Championship

ANAs the county season drew to a close on October 1 in balmy autumn sunshine and the Bob Willis trophy was hoisted next to the County Championship by Warwickshire on the Lords balcony, thoughts drifted to the annual Spin awards. With no prize money or gravitas to praise them, these gongs celebrate the good, bad and downright quirky of the championship season.

The Chris Woakes award for the years of unsung hero Radio 5 is alive county cricket champion Kevin Howells spent his late summer season across the country looking for the game to best satisfy its insatiable listeners. Even during the last week of September, he had to climb back into the driver’s seat and hotstep him from Aigburth to Edgbaston in search of a decent radio link. Good-humoured, tenacious and an energetic wearer of a waterproof jacket, he is a brilliant presenter and a tireless advocate for the provincial game.

The Dorian Gray Award for Not Being Careful For the third year in a row, Darren Stevens. It turned out that he saw last year’s Wisden Cricketer of The Year award not as a career end gong, but a mid-career catalyst, ushering in yet another summer of derring-do. He stormed into the spring with a hundred against Northamptonshire, the oldest player since 1986 to score a championship ton, and improved it with 190 against Glamorgan, something that inspired more than 90,000 people to watch online. He finished the season as Kent’s leading wicket-taker, third-highest run-scorer and on a new one-year contract.

The avocado award for seasonal appetizer The blizzard that ping-ponged over the Pennines in early spring, killing off the matches between Yorkshire and Glamorgan and Lancashire and Sussex. Red wool blankets and heaters were brought into the Old Trafford press box in an effort to prevent icicles as the Sussex players had a snowball fight on the outfield.

The Hardik Pandya award for brotherly love Joe Roots patted little brother Billy as he moved into his century with a clip of the legs against his older brother; Matt Parkinsons Twitter standing up for his twin brother, Callum, fellow spinner and captain of Leicestershire.

The YTS Award for Services to Under 21s Sussex, who risked giving their long-suffering members a collective heart attack by throwing open the red ball team to a group of their most talented teenagers. Sometimes it came about that 16-year-old Dan Ibrahim became the youngest player to become champion for half a century. Sometimes it didn’t end Sussex with the wooden spoon, their first in 21 years, and suffered four losses as the summer drew to a close.

Don’t get mad, even get a prize Essex, who eased their irritation at being denied the chance to regain their championship crown by crushing (almost) everyone before them in Division Two. Their half-hearted celebration of the second-class championship is a warning to everyone else next year: Essex wants their crown back.

The Allan Donald single of the year award Jack Blatherwick’s end of madness, which saw him face six balls from Mason Crane at Aigburth during Lancashire’s spectacular collapse/thrilling chase. He survived three balls before making the second-second slip forward, leaving number 11 Matt Parkinson with the remaining one. He did and Dane Vilas took them across the line to ensure the championship was undecided until the last day.

The Eeyores popped balloon prize for celebrations: Lancashire, who have set up a large room in the Point for that final day of the season, are inviting members and players to watch the last day in Edgbaston on a big screen and prepare a selection of delicious snacks. Unfortunately, Somerset couldn’t keep their innings together and only a thimble of the most loyal showed up to watch Warwickshire captain Will Rhodes caught Jack Brooks slipping to win the match and collect the title.

The Nasser Hussain Prize for Reading the Runes Kent looked up at the glowing northwest sky, glanced at the opponent’s team sheet named James Anderson, and decided to take a bat. Anderson snapped quickly his 1000th first-class wicket heading for seven for 19, while Kent was knocked out within a session.

Jimmy Anderson takes his 1,000th wicket in a typically fantastic spell against Kent. Photo: Barry Mitchell/Shutterstock

The Ben Stokes award for performing miracles Nottinghamshire, cobwebbed after seasons of underperformance and not winning a championship game for nearly three years, got one under their belt against Derbyshire and suddenly rediscovered their mojo, finishing at the top of Group One and third in the overall standings.

The fickleness of fate award Haseeb Hameed and James Bracey, whose fortunes contrasted with England after impressive performances in county cricket showed just how cruel the game can be. This is where Bracey finds strength from Hameeds’ comeback.

The ECB award for worst press release of the year Yorkshire, who released a summary of their much-anticipated report within an hour of the Old Trafford test being called off and whose inability to simply sincerely apologize to Azeem Rafiq remains baffling.

The NatWest Trophy prize for seizing your chance when you can Warwickshires Rob Yates, who made a glorious fall century in the Bob Willis Trophy final, in front of the Sky cameras and a host of influential eyes, just as the selectors are (probably) preparing to pick an Ashes tour and a Shadow A squadron.

