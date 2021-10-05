Jim Harbaugh praises RBs vs. Wisconsin

The smiles that flooded Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin this weekend had not escaped the faces of coach Jim Harbaugh and his players when members of the Michigan soccer team spoke to the media on Monday. Started the seasonnot ranked #8 in the USA TODAYCoaches Poll, the Wolverines are enjoying life ahead of a trip to Nebraska this weekend.

Perhaps the most lasting memory of Michigan’s 38-17 Wisconsin Route took place between the third and fourth quarters, when the entire UM sideline erupted as the song Jump Around blared through the stadium speakers. Video clips of the moment made the rounds on social media all weekend and it remained a hot topic of conversation Monday afternoon.

We talked early in the week that when you go out, I mean, you want to embrace that environment, Harbaugh said. Make their audience cheer as if your audience is cheering. Make their music your music. We played that song quite a bit during the week as crowd noise. I think they just made it theirs at that point.

Here are some additional tips from Harbaughs’ press conference:

Nebraska trending in the right direction

Harbaugh and his staff had already dived into the Nebraska game movie when he spoke to the media Monday afternoon. What Harbaugh saw impressed him.

The Cornhuskers beat Northwestern in a 56-7 win on Saturday that pulled their record back to .500 on the season and reminded opponents how explosive Coach Scott Frosts’ group can be. Nebraska chewed 657 yards of total offense against the Wildcats, including 427 on the ground,dual-threatquarterback Adrian Martinez had three hasty touchdowns.

I thought Nebraska was really impressive, Harbaugh said. I think they are playing their best football. A dominating performance. You look back at their games they’ve played, they’ve all been close. They played excellent opponents like Oklahoma. It will be a big challenge. Really no different from what we had to deal with last week. Were in the same situation. Get ready to play against a really hungry team, a team that tries its best. But I was definitely impressed with their playing.

Wilson honored for best performance of his career

Wide receiver Roman Wilson was named the offensive player of the game after his breakout performance against Wisconsin. The Hawaii sophomore caught six passes for a career-high 81 yards as quarterback Cade McNamara found a new option on the perimeter.

Having played with his legs a lot on the setbacks earlier in the season, Wilson showed his improved route against the Badgers by consistently breaking free from man-to-man cover. His 38-meter jumping catch down the right sideline was arguably the most impressive play from a wide receiver in the entire match.

Some recipients have really ramped up, Harbaugh said. Cornelius Johnson, great catch in the back of the end zone. I have another catch of the flea flicker. Daylen Baldwin asserted himself, it was great to watch. And then Roman Wilson, whoever, had the best day. Attacking player of the game. Fantastic, fantastic catches.

Gritty running attack did enough

Scanning the box score from Saturday’s game, viewers may think the UM running backs delivered their second consecutive underperformance. Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins combined 93 yards on 34 carries and never made it to the end zone. Their longest rush was just 8 yards.

But Harbaugh didn’t see it that way and instead chose to praise the toughness of both players on an afternoon when physicality was paramount. The final rushing totals for Michigan were 112 yards on 44 carries against the No. 1 run defense in the country. Harbaugh said he’d be happy to take that kind of output given the level of competition.

Good, heavy yards are being made, Harbaugh said. It’s rare to get a 50-meter run in a season, let alone to think that would happen every game. Three, four, eight, nine, those are big runs. Those are great plays. So I would rate it that they were running really hard.

One of the best things about Hassans was pushing JJ (McCarthy) into the quarterback sneak. With the enthusiasm with which he did that and the power to push JJ those last six inches over the (goal) line, just little things he does all the time. He is such a great football player.

And the other thing is that Blake Corum is tough. That’s a tough guy. Some of the hits he got would have killed a lesser man. Huge respect for Blake Corum and the other guys. Something was wrong. Something was wrong. And those guys jumped right back up. Sometimes that’s more impressive than a 60-meter breakaway run.

Ojabo honored by Big Ten

Outside linebacker David Ojabo was named the Big Tens co-Defensive Player of the Week after his stellar performance against Wisconsin. Ojabo finished with team-high totals in tackles (seven), sacks (2), tackles for loss (2) and forced fumbles (one) in what was surely his most impactful performance of the season.

Two games in a row now generated huge sales, Harbaugh said. Put pressure on the quarterback, just do whatever he does, get guys on the ground. His whole game is flourishing. Ascending player.

