Sports
Redevelopment on ice: Chesterfield sees hockey location for Spring Rock Green
Fresh off the purchase of Spring Rock Green, Chesterfield officials have revealed their vision for one of the first major pieces in their plan to redevelop the aging shopping center at the Chippenham Parkway and Midlothian Turnpike interchange.
The countys economic development authority confirmed this week that negotiations are ending for a two-rink indoor ice hockey facility to expand on part of the 42-acre property, which it bought last week for $16 million.
The ice rinks would be the main feature of the 100,000-square-foot sports and entertainment venue that would occupy the northeast corner of the site. It would house two National Hockey League rinks, measuring 200 feet long and 85 feet wide.
County officials say the site would be the only one in the region to have two such rinks. The facility would be open for youth hockey tournaments and skating programs, as well as public skating. The venue is also expected to have a sports bar, among other amenities.
We had a group come to us to say they wanted to build a two-story tournament-level facility in the area, said Garrett Hart, Chesterfield’s director of economic development on Monday. You have to have two sheets, a sports bar and all that stuff. They wanted to do that in Chesterfield and needed a location.
Hart declined to identify the group that approached the county about the project. He said the facility would be built by the county for the unidentified operator through a lease-to-own agreement.
Hart said a lease between the EDA and the operator was being worked out and he expected it to be finalized next week.
The acreage purchased by the EDA last week includes most of the mall, but does not include the lots along Midlothian Turnpike occupied by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Panera Bread and others. The EDA bought the property from Chicago-based Bond Cos. with plans to sell parts of the project area to developers.
In addition to the hockey location, the county envisions a mix of future uses for Spring Rock Greens, including more than 1,000 residential units, a 190-room hotel, and more than 290,000 square feet of office, retail and restaurant space.
The site needs to be repurposed to accommodate all of that. Hart said he expects the repurposing process to be complete early next year.
Construction is expected to begin in the summer of 2022 with a completion date in the fall of 2023 for phase one of the project, which will include the ice facility and some of the residential, office and commercial components.
Cooper Carry, an Atlanta-based architectural firm, has been hired to design the master plan for the development.
Youth hockey would be a further tribute to Chesterfield’s sports tourism cap, which includes state and regional volleyball tournaments at the Richmond Volleyball Club across the turnpike at the Stonebridge development, and lacrosse, soccer and field hockey tournaments at the River City Sportsplex, which is owned by the province.
Richmond Region Tourism is very excited about this new development, which would add to our sports tourism infrastructure, Jack Berry, Richmond Region Tourism president and CEO, said of the ice facility in a prepared statement.
The area needs additional ice cubes for indoor hockey to be attractive for hosting hockey tournaments and figure skating competitions and to meet a need for our residents, Berry said.
The Chesterfields announcement comes as Powhatan Ice Den, a rink focused on youth hockey, is opening in neighboring Powhatan County.
